Google Pixel 9 Pro Now Cheaper By Rs 23,000 Check New Flipkart Price

Tech giant Google recently launched its new Pixel 10 series. As is customary with new model launches, the price of the older model drops, and Google has significantly reduced the price of the Pixel 9 Pro, which was launched last year (2024) at Rs. 1,09,999. The phone is currently listed on Flipkart for Rs. 89,999. This is a direct discount of Rs. 20,000.

Up to Rs. 23,000 Discount: Complete Offer Details

Beyond the flat discount, those looking to buy the Pixel 9 Pro can get an additional bank discount of Rs. 3,000. This brings the final price of the phone down to Rs. 86,999. Furthermore, by exchanging your old phone, you can buy this phone for as low as Rs. 55,850. No-cost EMI options are also available.

A Parade of Features: Google Pixel 9 Pro Specs

Display: 6.3-inch Super Active LTPO OLED display with 1280 × 2856 pixels and 3000 nits peak brightness. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Chipset: Powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor.

RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Operating System: Android 15 OS.

Battery: 4700mAh battery with 45W wired and 25W wireless charging support.

Protection: IP68 water and dust resistant.

A Killer Camera: Impressive Camera Setup

The Pixel 9 Pro boasts three rear cameras:

. 50MP primary sensor

. 48MP ultra-wide lens

. 48MP telephoto lens

A 42MP front camera is included for sharp and beautiful selfies and video calls.

Why Buy Now?

With the arrival of the Pixel 10 series, the price of the Pixel 9 Pro has dropped considerably. However, its premium performance, powerful cameras, and flagship features are still excellent. This deal is a golden opportunity for those looking to buy a high-end Google phone at a lower price.