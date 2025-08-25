Telangana Police Bust Cattle Smuggling Racket In 'Pushpa-Style' Operation At Choutuppal Checkpost

Hyderabad: In a scene that felt straight out of a crime thriller, Telangana police uncovered an illegal cattle smuggling operation in Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. The smugglers had hidden the animals under layers of cardboard boxes, a method that has drawn comparisons to the film Pushpa, which portrayed creative smuggling techniques. The discovery was made during a routine vehicle inspection at the Valigonda checkpost. Police officers grew suspicious of a DCM lorry and decided to inspect it further. Inside, they found 12 cows and 21 bulls tightly packed and hidden beneath cardboard boxes.

The cattle were being transported illegally from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad. Bajrang Dal activists first intercepted the vehicle in Choutuppal and immediately alerted the local police, leading to a joint operation. Choutuppal Inspector Manmadha Kumar confirmed the incident. He said, "We have seized the lorry and arrested the driver, Appala Kumaraswamy. The animals have been shifted to a cowshed in Challur. A case has been registered, and we are investigating to identify others involved in the smuggling network."

The case has drawn public attention due to the unusual method used to conceal the animals. It also highlights the ongoing issue of illegal cattle transportation in the region, which continues to be a matter of concern for law enforcement and animal welfare groups.