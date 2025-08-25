Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: BBMP Issues Idol Immersion Guidelines Transport Dept Warns Against Bus Fare Hikes

Bengaluru: With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, the city is preparing for a grand yet eco-friendly celebration. As lakhs of devotees gear up for idol installation and immersion, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has rolled out detailed guidelines, established permission centers, and arranged for immersion facilities across Bengaluru. Alongside, the Transport Department has issued strict warnings against private bus fare hikes to ensure that citizens can travel without exploitation during the festive rush. To simplify the process, 75 One-Window Centers have been set up across Bengaluru where devotees can obtain the necessary permissions for idol installation.

Where to Immerse Idols?



41 permanent and temporary immersion tanks (Kalyanis) have been readied at various lakes. 489 mobile immersion tanks are being deployed at ward levels to ensure smooth and hassle-free immersions.

Monitoring and Information Access

BBMP has appointed nodal officers to supervise the immersion process. Citizens can access detailed information on the BBMP website or by scanning a dedicated QR code for quick updates.

Restrictions at Herohalli Lake

Immersions at Herohalli Lake in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zone have been discontinued this year due to technical reasons, despite it being a regular immersion site in the past.

Special Arrangements at Yediyur Lake

As in previous years, special preparations have been made at Yediyur Lake. From August 27, 2025, to September 17, 2025, the public can immerse eco-friendly and clay idols at this location.

BBMP's Eco-Friendly Appeal

The BBMP has urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly Ganesh idols and avoid those made of Plaster of Paris or chemical paints. This move aligns with the civic body's efforts to ensure a sustainable and environmentally safe festival. With BBMP's technology-driven arrangements for idol immersions and Transport Department's enforcement measures, Bengaluru is set for a disciplined, eco-friendly, and hassle-free Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year.

Transport Department's Crackdown on Fare Hikes

Private bus operators have been known to increase fares during festive seasons. To curb this, the Transport Department has issued a strict warning against double or triple fare hikes during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Violations will lead to:



Cancellation of bus permits

Blacklisting of buses Denial of Fitness Certificates (FC) for blacklisted vehicles

Ten inspection teams have been deployed in Bengaluru, covering ten RTO jurisdictions across the city and state. A helpline has also been set up to register complaints from passengers.