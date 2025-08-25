ENT And Allergy Associates Welcomes Ahmed Toure, MD To Its Upper West Side Clinical Team In Manhattan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Starting October 1, 2026, Dr. Toure will begin seeing adult and pediatric patients at ENTA's West Side office, located at 620 Columbus Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10024.

Tarrytown, New York, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the premier otolaryngology and allergy practice in the nation, remains committed to bringing aboard the most exceptional talent in the field of ear, nose, throat, and allergy care. With over 450 clinicians practicing across 60+ state-of-the-art clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, ENTA is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Ahmed Toure to its team of specialists.

Starting October 1, 2026, Dr. Toure will begin seeing adult and pediatric patients at ENTA's West Side office, located at 620 Columbus Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10024.

As part of ENTA's long-term investment in the Upper West Side community, the practice is actively planning to relocate its current office to a larger, more modern facility by the end of Q4 2025. This upcoming move will allow ENTA to expand its footprint, enhance the patient experience, and continue delivering the highest level of care in an upgraded and accessible space.

Dr. Toure earned his Bachelor of Arts in biology at the University of Pennsylvania, before receiving his Doctor of Medicine from Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. He then completed his residency training in Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at The Mount Sinai Hospital/New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, where he performed a full spectrum of medical and surgical ENT procedures across all subspecialties and achieved top quartile scores on national training exams.

Before entering medical school, Dr. Toure was involved in biomedical research, contributing to important studies at both Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and The Rockefeller University. Most notably, his research on optimizing counseling for vestibular schwannoma patients highlights his commitment to combining evidence-based care with patient-centered communication. Outside of medicine, Dr. Toure enjoys music, running, exploring New York City, and traveling with his fiancée.

Dr. Toure has also received multiple accolades for his work and was recognized with the Goldie Simon Preceptorship Award by the Lupus Foundation of America. He is also a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery and the American Medical Association.

“With growing demand for specialized ENT and allergy care in New York City, it is critical that we expand both the availability and quality of services for our patients. Dr. Toure's addition to our Upper West Side office not only broadens our clinical expertise but also improves patient access by reducing wait-times and offering care in a familiar, convenient location. We are committed to delivering compassionate, patient-focused care that meets the needs of the community, and Dr. Toure will be instrumental in helping us achieve that mission,” said Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President, and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee.

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 450 clinicians practicing in 64 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Each ENTA office is staffed with world-class physicians, specialists, and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services, including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, treatment of disorders of the inner ear and dizziness, asthma-related services, diagnostic audiology, hearing aid dispensing, sleep, and CT services, ENTA meets the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Health System, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year, ENTA physicians are voted 'Top Doctor' by Castle Connolly, a testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

Attachment

Ahmed Toure, MD

CONTACT: Jason Campbell ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP 914-984-2531 ...