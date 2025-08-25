New Burnbox Updates To The 72-Hour Fasting Kit To Improve Your Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 72-Hour Fasting Kit quickly became a favorite for its gut health benefits and weight loss support using science-backed products - but some users reported clumping issues when mixing the supplements. BurnBox listened to user feedback and upgraded the kit with a powdered mixer and adjusted supplement quantities. Here's what's new inside the updated box.







What Changed with BurnBox, and Why It Matters for Subscribers

The biggest update to the BurnBox fasting kit is the new powdered mixer, which was added after users reported trouble blending supplements with water alone. It helps eliminate clumps, especially in fiber and broth drinks, making each packet easier to prep and smoother to drink.

The kit now includes three distinct supplements - Electrolyte Booster, Fiber Shake, and Bone Broth.



The Electrolyte Booster: This comes in the lime flavor and delivers calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, and phosphorus (~640 mg sodium, 820 mg potassium) in about 15 calories.

Fiber Shake: The grapefruit-flavored Fiber Shake is a 30-calorie packet with 3 g psyllium husk and 1 g flaxseed powder. It helps promote fullness and supports digestive regularity during fasting. Bone Broth: The Bone Broth Powder contains 5 g bone broth concentrate, 3 g protein, MCT coconut oil, and minimal carbs (~30 calories) that lightly nourish without breaking ketosis.



The brand stated that its goal was to improve the practicality and convenience of fasting for both new and experienced users. These changes can help remove small daily hurdles like poor mixing or inconsistent nutrient intake.

The updated kit is now part of the August shipment. Existing subscribers receive it automatically, while new customers can access it through the quiz-based selection process.

About BurnBox

For those who are new to the brand, BurnBox is a subscription-based service that sends monthly boxes with supplements aimed at supporting intermittent fasting. Each box is packed with enough supplements to help users stay hydrated, reduce fatigue, and improve focus without breaking their fast. The company focuses on functional nutrition and offers products like electrolytes, magnesium, and Vitamin B, all packaged for convenience. The kit is perfect for those who follow popular fasting methods like 16:8, OMAD, and more.

The brand also provides a brief lifestyle quiz for personalization. However, each box still follows a standard structure that works for most fasting routines.

BurnBox Fasting Feedback For The Updated Box

But does this product actually work? The BurnBox Fasting Kit has received positive feedback from a wide variety of sources. The kit maintains a 4.8 out of 5 from over 2,500 ratings. In a Burnbox feedback survey conducted in July 2025 by Trustpilot, over 70% of users are completely satisfied and reported improved energy levels and fewer cravings with the updated hydration and supplement protocol.

A user from Austin, TX, noted, "I lost 21 lbs effortlessly! The fiber shake kept hunger at bay, the bone broth stopped that sick, empty feeling, and the whole process was a breeze." Another user from San Diego has shared her BurnBox experience and how the kit actually gave her more control, "I've struggled with weight issues for decades, and this fasting kit was a revelation. It's not just about the weight loss (over 12 pounds lost in just 3 days), but also about gaining control over my hunger and eating habits. This approach has given me a newfound sense of control and optimism."

How to Explore the Updated BurnBox

Based on BurnBox reviews, it solves two of the most common fasting struggles with the new update, which are poor hydration and tough prep. The new mixer makes powdered supplements easier to use, while the redesigned packets target energy dips, cravings, and digestive discomfort during multi-day fasts. This practical, no-fuss approach helps users stay consistent across all 72 hours.

To experience the updated kit, visit the official BurnBox site . The current version is already shipping, so now's the time to see how these changes can improve your next fast.

