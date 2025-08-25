Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Net Worth: Check Assts, Lifestyle Of Celebrity Couple
A glimpse at the combined net worth of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti has a nearly 15-year film career
One's an actress, the other a politician. They tied the knot on September 24th last year. AAP MP Raghav Chadha married actress Parineeti Chopra. B-town is buzzing with rumors of their first child. Neither Parineeti nor Raghav has commented.
A look at Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's combined net worth. Parineeti has a 15-year film career, while Raghav is in politics. He's a chartered accountant and was the youngest MP. Now in Rajya Sabha, he grills the BJP government.
Reports peg Raghav Chadha's net worth at ₹50 lakh. He owns a ₹36 lakh house, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, 90g of gold (₹4.94 lakh), and ₹6 lakh in bonds and securities.
Parineeti Chopra is worth around ₹60 crore. She has luxury cars and a beachfront home in Bandra, which she's proud of. She also earns from brand endorsements.
Raghav and Parineeti's wedding was a Bollywood highlight, attended by political and film figures. It took place at Udaipur's luxurious Leela Palace. They're a popular celebrity couple.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment