Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Net Worth: Check Assts, Lifestyle Of Celebrity Couple

One's an actress, the other a politician. They tied the knot on September 24th last year. AAP MP Raghav Chadha married actress Parineeti Chopra. B-town is buzzing with rumors of their first child. Neither Parineeti nor Raghav has commented.

A look at Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's combined net worth. Parineeti has a 15-year film career, while Raghav is in politics. He's a chartered accountant and was the youngest MP. Now in Rajya Sabha, he grills the BJP government.

Reports peg Raghav Chadha's net worth at ₹50 lakh. He owns a ₹36 lakh house, a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire, 90g of gold (₹4.94 lakh), and ₹6 lakh in bonds and securities.

Parineeti Chopra is worth around ₹60 crore. She has luxury cars and a beachfront home in Bandra, which she's proud of. She also earns from brand endorsements.

Raghav and Parineeti's wedding was a Bollywood highlight, attended by political and film figures. It took place at Udaipur's luxurious Leela Palace. They're a popular celebrity couple.