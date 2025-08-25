403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Steadies As Policy Signals Anchor Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Spot gold held near $3,367 an ounce on Monday morning, preserving most of Friday's strong advance.
The move followed remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole, where he noted that the balance of risks had shifted and conditions may warrant adjusting policy.
His statement reduced pressure from interest rates and kept buyers active across major markets. Activity in regulated futures showed strong participation.
CME Group's August 22 bulletin recorded 196,851 Micro Gold contracts and 2,401 E-mini Gold contracts on Globex. The figures reflect solid engagement from traders ahead of the weekend.
Investment demand also remained firm. SPDR Gold Shares reported holdings of 956.8 tonnes, equal to 30.76 million ounces, as of August 22.
On the same day, iShares Gold Trust reported 451.7 tonnes. These official disclosures highlight that large investors continue to hold exposure despite recent volatility.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitment of Traders report for August 19 showed managed money accounts holding 173,388 long and 36,003 short positions in COMEX gold, with total open interest of 438,541.
This structure points to a positive bias without excessive speculative concentration, leaving scope for further gains if conditions support. Benchmark data confirmed price resilience.
The World Gold Council publishes LBMA reference levels that closed below Monday's spot price, while the Shanghai Gold Exchange reported steady benchmark values in renminbi through the end of last week.
Together, these figures illustrate broad-based strength across major hubs. Technical indicators signal cautious optimism. On the four-hour chart, gold trades along the upper Bollinger Band and above short-term moving averages.
The Relative Strength Index is above 60, and the MACD is rising. On the daily chart, price holds above the middle band near the 50- and 100-day moving averages, with the RSI in the low 50s and MACD turning higher.
These signals support potential tests of $3,375 to \$3,390, with support marked at $3,350 and $3,335. The Global Liquidity Index NDQ, represented by the yellow overlay on the charts, rose into Friday before flattening overnight.
The move reflects the pause in price action and reinforces the current consolidation. Taken together, Powell's comments, active futures trade, solid ETF holdings, and balanced positioning explain why gold has maintained recent gains.
With support visible on the charts and capital anchored in vaults, traders appear ready to defend key levels while awaiting U.S. economic data later this week.
The move followed remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole, where he noted that the balance of risks had shifted and conditions may warrant adjusting policy.
His statement reduced pressure from interest rates and kept buyers active across major markets. Activity in regulated futures showed strong participation.
CME Group's August 22 bulletin recorded 196,851 Micro Gold contracts and 2,401 E-mini Gold contracts on Globex. The figures reflect solid engagement from traders ahead of the weekend.
Investment demand also remained firm. SPDR Gold Shares reported holdings of 956.8 tonnes, equal to 30.76 million ounces, as of August 22.
On the same day, iShares Gold Trust reported 451.7 tonnes. These official disclosures highlight that large investors continue to hold exposure despite recent volatility.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitment of Traders report for August 19 showed managed money accounts holding 173,388 long and 36,003 short positions in COMEX gold, with total open interest of 438,541.
This structure points to a positive bias without excessive speculative concentration, leaving scope for further gains if conditions support. Benchmark data confirmed price resilience.
The World Gold Council publishes LBMA reference levels that closed below Monday's spot price, while the Shanghai Gold Exchange reported steady benchmark values in renminbi through the end of last week.
Together, these figures illustrate broad-based strength across major hubs. Technical indicators signal cautious optimism. On the four-hour chart, gold trades along the upper Bollinger Band and above short-term moving averages.
The Relative Strength Index is above 60, and the MACD is rising. On the daily chart, price holds above the middle band near the 50- and 100-day moving averages, with the RSI in the low 50s and MACD turning higher.
These signals support potential tests of $3,375 to \$3,390, with support marked at $3,350 and $3,335. The Global Liquidity Index NDQ, represented by the yellow overlay on the charts, rose into Friday before flattening overnight.
The move reflects the pause in price action and reinforces the current consolidation. Taken together, Powell's comments, active futures trade, solid ETF holdings, and balanced positioning explain why gold has maintained recent gains.
With support visible on the charts and capital anchored in vaults, traders appear ready to defend key levels while awaiting U.S. economic data later this week.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment