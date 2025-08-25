403
Copper Holds The Line Near $4.55 As London Shuts For Holiday
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Copper traded steady this morning, with price near $4.55/lb at 06:21 UTC. London did not trade today because the London Metal Exchange observes the U.K. Summer Bank Holiday. Asian and U.S. venues set the tone until London reopens.
Merchants faced a quiet physical tape overnight. The Shanghai Futures Exchange operated on its normal schedule, keeping regional pricing anchored while London paused.
U.S. activity will route through COMEX , whose contract delivers Grade 1 cathode. These exchange structures steer short-term hedging and flows.
The daily chart shows a market still digesting August's break. Price sits below clustered moving averages between roughly $4.57 and $4.85. That cluster includes commonly watched 50-, 100-, and 200-day averages, which often act as layered resistance.
Momentum gauges remain soft but stabilizing. The RSI lifted from oversold and reads around 37, which signals weak momentum yet improving tone.
The MACD sits below zero with a contracting negative histogram. That pattern often precedes base building, but it needs confirmation above resistance.
Volatility bands narrowed after the recent shock. Bollinger Bands tightened while price holds near the lower band. The squeeze argues for a directional move as liquidity returns.
For now, $4.50 marks first support. A sustained push above $4.57 opens room toward $4.70–$4.85. The Ichimoku profile stays cautious. Price trades below the cloud, and the lagging span trails spot. A daily close back into the cloud would improve the trend picture.
The yellow Global Liquidity Index NDQ line on the chart softened through early summer, then plateaued. That flattening aligns with slower risk appetite. Metals often echo liquidity shifts, which helps explain today's hold rather than a breakout.
Macro inputs remain straightforward today. The London holiday removes a major liquidity center. Shanghai trading and COMEX structure carry discovery until London returns.
Official LME warehouse statistics publish on a delayed schedule and will not refresh during today's closure. Merchants therefore lean on exchange price action and observed premiums rather than fresh stock signals.
Bottom line: The market defends $4.50 while liquidity is thin. A daily close above the moving-average cluster would strengthen the tape.
