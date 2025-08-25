403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Uses Tax Cuts To Shield Consumers As U.S. Tariff Pressure Grows
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to official announcements by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India plans a sweeping cut to its Goods and Services Tax (GST) to reduce the burden on households.
The government seeks to cushion consumers as the United States threatens tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian exports. The U.S. government already increased tariffs on Indian goods from 10 to 25 percent on August 1.
Washington now threatens a further increase to 50 percent as punishment for India's continued purchases of Russian oil despite Western sanctions. These measures target one of the world's largest economies at a moment of high trade dependence.
Indian officials admit that tariffs at this scale could slow exports, reduce orders, and threaten jobs across key sectors. The Reserve Bank of India expects growth of 6.5 percent this fiscal year, but economists warn new trade barriers may reduce it below 6 percent.
To counter these risks, Modi proposed replacing the current four-tier GST system, which ranges from 5 to 28 percent, with a simpler two-tier model. Most goods would face rates of either 5 or 18 percent, while luxury items like cigarettes could remain at higher rates.
The reform would lower prices for many daily goods and increase household purchasing power. Government estimates suggest this change could reduce tax revenues by 13 to 17 billion dollars annually.
Independent financial analysts calculate the annual fiscal impact could reach 20 billion dollars, but they also project a possible GDP boost of 0.6 percentage points and lower consumer inflation.
The final decision depends on the GST Council, which includes representatives from India's states. Consensus remains difficult as states weigh the short-term loss of revenue against possible longer-term growth in demand.
The political dimension is equally significant. Modi presented the tax cut as a“Diwali gift,” tying economic relief to a major cultural holiday. The move could reinforce his support among middle-class households that face rising costs.
Meanwhile, trade talks with the United States remain stalled. A planned U.S. delegation visit to New Delhi in August was postponed. Indian negotiators insist they will protect domestic agriculture and strategic industries.
Farmers' associations also oppose lowering import duties, warning that foreign goods could undercut their livelihoods. Energy policy plays a central role. India remains one of the largest buyers of discounted Russian oil, which helps stabilize domestic energy prices.
Energy analysts confirm that most of India's Russian oil purchases were contracted before recent U.S. threats, and flows are expected to continue without a clear change in government policy.
The clash highlights the tension between U.S. trade pressure and India's attempt to protect its domestic market. Modi's tax reform signals a strategy to absorb external shocks by stimulating demand at home, even if this strains public finances.
The government seeks to cushion consumers as the United States threatens tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian exports. The U.S. government already increased tariffs on Indian goods from 10 to 25 percent on August 1.
Washington now threatens a further increase to 50 percent as punishment for India's continued purchases of Russian oil despite Western sanctions. These measures target one of the world's largest economies at a moment of high trade dependence.
Indian officials admit that tariffs at this scale could slow exports, reduce orders, and threaten jobs across key sectors. The Reserve Bank of India expects growth of 6.5 percent this fiscal year, but economists warn new trade barriers may reduce it below 6 percent.
To counter these risks, Modi proposed replacing the current four-tier GST system, which ranges from 5 to 28 percent, with a simpler two-tier model. Most goods would face rates of either 5 or 18 percent, while luxury items like cigarettes could remain at higher rates.
The reform would lower prices for many daily goods and increase household purchasing power. Government estimates suggest this change could reduce tax revenues by 13 to 17 billion dollars annually.
Independent financial analysts calculate the annual fiscal impact could reach 20 billion dollars, but they also project a possible GDP boost of 0.6 percentage points and lower consumer inflation.
The final decision depends on the GST Council, which includes representatives from India's states. Consensus remains difficult as states weigh the short-term loss of revenue against possible longer-term growth in demand.
The political dimension is equally significant. Modi presented the tax cut as a“Diwali gift,” tying economic relief to a major cultural holiday. The move could reinforce his support among middle-class households that face rising costs.
Meanwhile, trade talks with the United States remain stalled. A planned U.S. delegation visit to New Delhi in August was postponed. Indian negotiators insist they will protect domestic agriculture and strategic industries.
Farmers' associations also oppose lowering import duties, warning that foreign goods could undercut their livelihoods. Energy policy plays a central role. India remains one of the largest buyers of discounted Russian oil, which helps stabilize domestic energy prices.
Energy analysts confirm that most of India's Russian oil purchases were contracted before recent U.S. threats, and flows are expected to continue without a clear change in government policy.
The clash highlights the tension between U.S. trade pressure and India's attempt to protect its domestic market. Modi's tax reform signals a strategy to absorb external shocks by stimulating demand at home, even if this strains public finances.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment