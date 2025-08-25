403
Bahia Rises Toward Libertadores As Santos Faces Financial And Sporting Pressure
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bahia beat Santos 2–0 on August 24, 2025, at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, strengthening its position in Brazil's top league.
More than 45,000 fans watched Luciano Juba and Lucho Rodríguez score the goals that secured Bahia's third straight home victory. The result lifted Bahia to 36 points and fourth place after 21 rounds of the Campeonato Brasileiro.
That position guarantees qualification for the Copa Libertadores, South America's top club tournament. Beyond prestige, qualification means higher prize money, greater television rights, and increased sponsorship opportunities-vital resources in Brazil's competitive football market.
Coach Rogério Ceni has transformed Bahia into one of the league's most consistent home sides. Strong local support fuels performance, while on-field stability points toward financial growth.
A club that only recently fought to stay in the division now moves closer to continental competition and its long-term economic benefits. For Santos , the loss deepened concerns. The club stands in 15th place with 21 points, just above the relegation zone.
Earlier this month, it suffered a 6–0 defeat against Vasco, highlighting a decline that prompted the appointment of new coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda.
If Santos drops into Brazil's second division, it risks losing millions in television income, sponsorship, and player contracts. For one of the country's most historic teams, that prospect carries heavy sporting and financial consequences.
Other results of the round confirmed the pressure across the lower table. Vasco lost 3–2 at home to Corinthians and remains one point above relegation.
Bragantino beat Fluminense 4–2, Cruzeiro won 2–1 over Internacional, Grêmio drew 0–0 with Ceará, Mirassol edged Fortaleza 1–0, and Botafogo defeated Juventude 3–1.
The story behind Bahia's win is not only sporting success but also financial repositioning. Success on the field opens doors to international revenues, visibility, and stability in a market where margins are narrow.
For Santos and Vasco, each defeat brings the opposite-growing risks of relegation, reduced income, and long-term uncertainty.
