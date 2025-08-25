Mannara Chopra Enjoys Jaipur Trip With Paris Return Cousins

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Mannara Chopra seems to be on a travelling spree. Mannara, who currently is in Jaipur is having a gala time with her family. From visiting the iconic Hawa Mahal to gobbling onto local delicacies, Mannara is seen enjoying every bit of it.

Along with her is her mother, sister and her paternal cousins who flew down all the way from Paris for this trip. Introducing her family, Mannara took to her social media and captioned it as,“Meet my cousins from my paternal side! In Jaipur creating memories... thank you Ankur and Ayushi for planning this trip and coming all the way from Paris.”

She also shared several photos and a video capturing joyful moments from her trip. In the video, she is seen enjoying lively conversations and playfully giving musical nicknames-like 'Sa Re Ga Ma'-to her family members.

Earlier this week, Mannara was seen getting nostalgic as she reminisced about her childhood in Ambala Cantt - the place where her nani's house holds many beautiful memories.

Mannara had shared a collage of memories that features cozy corners of her Ambala house to the military hospital where she was born. Sharing her memories, Mannara wrote:“My Nani's house in Ambala Cantt - where every corner holds a piece of my heart.” The actress also paid a homage to her late grandfather who was an army person and whose discipline and strength has always influenced her. Talking about the same, Mannara wrote,“I added a touch of jazz to this video - a small homage to my Nana, who had a soft spot for timeless melodies. A dignified soul from a proud army background, just like many in my family. That discipline, grace, and quiet strength continue to shape who I am today,” she said.

The caption further read,“You'll also spot a picture of the Military Hospital - a place that holds deep meaning for me, as it's where I was born. We captured a few glimpses from the streets of Ambala - the commanding presence of army tanks, the calm bustle of life, and that unmistakable charm only a cantonment town can carry.” Mannara who has always been a family person, clearly seemed to be getting emotional and her caption speaks volumes of the same. Mannara's caption further read,“There's a certain warmth in returning to the home where your childhood lived - lazy afternoons, innocent laughter, and the comforting aroma of homemade food n pickles It's more than nostalgia. It's grounding. It's belonging.” She added:“I had planned to capture the vibrancy of the local produce at home- mangoes, guavas, jamuns, lemons, and so many seasonal vegetables that add color to life here. But maybe next time. Until then... ciao.”

For the uninitiated, Mannara Chopra is the cousin of Bollywood and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She stood as the third runner-up in the hit reality TV show Bigg Boss season 17.