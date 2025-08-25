GCC Geographic Information System Market Size To Hit USD 2,296.0 Million By 2033: Trends & Forecast

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The GCC geographic information system (GIS) market size reached USD 770.0 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 2,296.0 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.26% during 2025-2033. The Geographic Information System market in the GCC region is undergoing a major transformation, fueled by the region's ambitious smart city initiatives, regulatory mandates, and growing investment in digital infrastructure.

Key Highlights



Market size (20 23): USD 770.0 Million

Forecast (2032): USD 2,296.0 Million

CAGR (2024-2032): 12.26%

Cloud-based GIS, AI integration, and real-time analytics drive market growth.

Smart city projects and government geospatial initiatives fuel demand. Government sector leads due to extensive urban planning applications.

How Is AI Transforming the Geographic Information System Market in the GCC?



Enhancing Spatial Analytics : AI-driven algorithms improve data processing capabilities, with machine learning models analyzing complex geospatial datasets for better decision-making across urban planning initiatives.

Powering Smart Cities : GCC's ambitious smart city projects like NEOM and Dubai Smart City demand AI-optimized GIS solutions, driving adoption of IoT-integrated mapping and location intelligence systems.

Improving Predictive Modeling : AI enhances GIS platforms with predictive analytics for infrastructure planning, environmental monitoring, and resource management across oil & gas, utilities, and construction sectors.

Attracting Global Investment : The region's digital transformation initiatives draw international GIS technology providers, fostering partnerships and localization of advanced geospatial solutions. Strengthening National Security : AI-enhanced GIS systems support defense applications, border management, and critical infrastructure protection across GCC nations.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-geographic-information-system-market/requestsample

GCC Geographic Information System Market Trends and Drivers



Smart City Initiatives: Government investments in NEOM, Dubai Smart City, and Qatar National Vision 2030 accelerating GIS adoption

Infrastructure Development: Massive construction projects and urban planning initiatives driving demand for spatial data management

Digital Transformation: Growing digitization of government services and business processes stimulating GIS integration

Oil & Gas Sector Growth: Exploration, pipeline management, and environmental monitoring boosting industrial GIS applications Tourism and Real Estate: Location-based services and property management systems expanding commercial GIS usage

GCC Geographic Information System Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:



Hardware

Software Services

Breakup by Function:



Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation Location-Based Services

Breakup by Device:



Desktop Mobile

Breakup by End Use Industry:



Agriculture

Utilities

Mining

Construction

Transportation

Oil and Gas Others

Breakup by Country:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in GCC Geographic Information System Market



February 2025 : Saudi Arabia's NEOM project announced deployment of advanced GIS infrastructure integrating IoT sensors and AI analytics, enabling real-time environmental monitoring and urban planning across the 26,500 square kilometer development.

March 2025 : Dubai Municipality launched a comprehensive 3D city mapping initiative using drone technology and GIS platforms, digitizing over 95% of the emirate's infrastructure to support smart city services and urban development planning. June 2025 : Qatar's Ministry of Municipality introduced an integrated GIS platform for the FIFA World Cup legacy projects, streamlining infrastructure management and enhancing visitor experience through location-based services and real-time traffic optimization.

Ask analyst for customized report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3510&flag=E

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249,

USA Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302