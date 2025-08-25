GCC Geographic Information System Market Size To Hit USD 2,296.0 Million By 2033: Trends & Forecast
Key Highlights
-
Market size (20 23): USD 770.0 Million
Forecast (2032): USD 2,296.0 Million
CAGR (2024-2032): 12.26%
Cloud-based GIS, AI integration, and real-time analytics drive market growth.
Smart city projects and government geospatial initiatives fuel demand.
Government sector leads due to extensive urban planning applications.
How Is AI Transforming the Geographic Information System Market in the GCC?
-
Enhancing Spatial Analytics : AI-driven algorithms improve data processing capabilities, with machine learning models analyzing complex geospatial datasets for better decision-making across urban planning initiatives.
Powering Smart Cities : GCC's ambitious smart city projects like NEOM and Dubai Smart City demand AI-optimized GIS solutions, driving adoption of IoT-integrated mapping and location intelligence systems.
Improving Predictive Modeling : AI enhances GIS platforms with predictive analytics for infrastructure planning, environmental monitoring, and resource management across oil & gas, utilities, and construction sectors.
Attracting Global Investment : The region's digital transformation initiatives draw international GIS technology providers, fostering partnerships and localization of advanced geospatial solutions.
Strengthening National Security : AI-enhanced GIS systems support defense applications, border management, and critical infrastructure protection across GCC nations.
GCC Geographic Information System Market Trends and Drivers
-
Smart City Initiatives: Government investments in NEOM, Dubai Smart City, and Qatar National Vision 2030 accelerating GIS adoption
Infrastructure Development: Massive construction projects and urban planning initiatives driving demand for spatial data management
Digital Transformation: Growing digitization of government services and business processes stimulating GIS integration
Oil & Gas Sector Growth: Exploration, pipeline management, and environmental monitoring boosting industrial GIS applications
Tourism and Real Estate: Location-based services and property management systems expanding commercial GIS usage
GCC Geographic Information System Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Breakup by Component:
-
Hardware
Software
Services
Breakup by Function:
-
Mapping
Surveying
Telematics and Navigation
Location-Based Services
Breakup by Device:
-
Desktop
Mobile
Breakup by End Use Industry:
-
Agriculture
Utilities
Mining
Construction
Transportation
Oil and Gas
Others
Breakup by Country:
-
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Oman
Kuwait
Bahrain
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Recent News and Developments in GCC Geographic Information System Market
-
February 2025 : Saudi Arabia's NEOM project announced deployment of advanced GIS infrastructure integrating IoT sensors and AI analytics, enabling real-time environmental monitoring and urban planning across the 26,500 square kilometer development.
March 2025 : Dubai Municipality launched a comprehensive 3D city mapping initiative using drone technology and GIS platforms, digitizing over 95% of the emirate's infrastructure to support smart city services and urban development planning.
June 2025 : Qatar's Ministry of Municipality introduced an integrated GIS platform for the FIFA World Cup legacy projects, streamlining infrastructure management and enhancing visitor experience through location-based services and real-time traffic optimization.
