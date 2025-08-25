Saudi Arabia Cheese Market Size To Reach USD 540.9 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Saudi Arabia cheese market size reachedin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. The Saudi Arabia cheese market is driven by growing applications in the foodservice industry, increasing working population seeking convenient meal solutions, broadening of retail outlets and modern grocery stores, innovations in flavor varieties, and rising tourism activities boosting demand in hospitality sectors.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 358.1 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 540.9 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 4.2%

Growing demand for low-fat and reduced-sodium cheese varieties, new flavors and textures, and convenient packaging formats

Rising expatriate population introducing diverse taste preferences and driving demand for imported cheese varieties Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia cheese market include major international dairy producers, local manufacturers, and specialty cheese importers serving the growing foodservice and retail sectors

How Is AI Transforming the Cheese Market in Saudi Arabia?



AI-powered smart packaging systems now monitor cheese freshness and quality throughout the supply chain, using sensors to track temperature, humidity, and spoilage indicators, reducing food waste by up to 35% and ensuring product safety

Advanced machine learning algorithms optimize cold chain management for cheese distribution across Saudi Arabia's challenging climate, maintaining optimal storage conditions and extending shelf life by 40% through predictive temperature control

Computer vision systems in retail outlets automatically detect cheese quality and expiration dates, enabling dynamic pricing strategies and inventory rotation that improve profitability by up to 25% while ensuring customer satisfaction

AI-driven customer analytics platforms analyze cheese consumption patterns and preferences among different demographics, enabling personalized product recommendations and targeted marketing campaigns that boost sales conversion rates by 30%

Automated quality control systems use AI algorithms to monitor cheese production processes in local facilities, detecting contamination risks and ensuring consistent product quality while reducing human error by over 80% Smart inventory management systems powered by machine learning predict cheese demand patterns based on seasonal trends, tourism fluctuations, and cultural events, optimizing stock levels and reducing inventory costs by up to 20%

Saudi Arabia Cheese Market Trends and Drivers



Growing applications in the expanding foodservice industry, with cheese becoming essential in pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, and fusion cuisines as the Saudi Arabia foodservice market is projected to reach USD 58,310 Million by 2033

Increasing working population of 17.18 million individuals creating demand for convenient, ready-to-use cheese products like processed slices, spreads, and shredded varieties for quick meal preparation

Broadening of retail outlets with Q3 2024 retail sales reaching SAR 37.4 billion, expanding availability of both local and imported cheese varieties through supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online grocery platforms

Innovations in flavor development introducing spicy, herb-infused, and regionally inspired cheese varieties that appeal to diverse taste preferences and support product differentiation in competitive markets

Rising tourism activities driving demand for international cheese varieties in hotels, restaurants, and cafés, with tourists expecting high-quality cheese in their dining experiences

Adoption of advanced packaging technologies including vacuum sealing, modified atmosphere packaging, and resealable formats that preserve freshness in high-temperature climates and enhance convenience Growing health consciousness leading to increased demand for low-fat, reduced-sodium, and nutritionally enhanced cheese products among affluent middle-class consumers

Saudi Arabia Cheese Market Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Source Insights:



Cow Milk

Buffalo Milk

Goat Milk Others

Type Insights:



Natural Processed

Product Insights:



Mozzarella

Cheddar

Feta

Parmesan

Roquefort Others

Format Insights:



Slices

Diced/Cubes

Shredded

Blocks

Spreads

Liquid Others

Distribution Channel Insights:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Others

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Cheese Market



August 2025: Saudi Arabia's leading dairy cooperative announced a strategic partnership with international cheese manufacturers to establish a state-of-the-art cheese production facility in Riyadh, featuring advanced AI-powered quality control systems and sustainable packaging solutions. The SAR 450 million investment will produce locally-made mozzarella, cheddar, and specialty cheese varieties, targeting the growing foodservice sector and reducing import dependency by 35% while creating over 800 jobs.

July 2025: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) implemented new regulations for smart packaging technologies in dairy products, including cheese, requiring temperature-sensitive labels and QR codes for traceability. The initiative aims to enhance food safety standards and reduce spoilage in the challenging desert climate, with mandatory implementation for all imported and locally produced cheese products by January 2026, supporting the Kingdom's food security objectives. June 2025: Almarai Company, Saudi Arabia's largest dairy producer, launched its premium cheese line featuring innovative flavors inspired by Middle Eastern cuisine, including za'atar-infused cheddar and sumac-flavored feta varieties. The new products utilize advanced packaging technology with extended shelf life and are distributed through modern retail channels and online platforms, targeting the growing expatriate population and food-conscious consumers seeking authentic regional tastes in convenient formats.

