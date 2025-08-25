Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Emobility Market 2025: Size, Share, Industry Growth, Outlook And Research Report By 2033

India Emobility Market 2025: Size, Share, Industry Growth, Outlook And Research Report By 2033


2025-08-25 05:00:32
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) In 2024, the India electric mobility (e-mobility) market was valued at approximately USD 2.13 billion , with projections indicating a substantial growth to USD 21.2 billion by 2033 , reflecting a CAGR of 29.09% from 2025 to 2033. This rapid expansion is driven by a combination of robust government initiatives, technological advancements in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, increasing environmental awareness, and a shift towards sustainable urban transportation solutions.

Key Highlights
  • Market Size (2024): USD 2.13 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 21.2 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 29.09%
  • Major Growth Contributors:
    • Implementation of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) schemes, providing incentives for EV adoption.
    • Expansion of EV charging infrastructure, including public-private partnerships to establish widespread charging networks.
    • Entry of global and domestic manufacturers into the EV market, enhancing competition and innovation.

How Is AI Transforming the e-Mobility Market in India?
  • Predictive Maintenance: AI algorithms analyze vehicle data to predict maintenance needs, reducing downtime and enhancing vehicle reliability.
  • Smart Charging Solutions: AI optimizes charging schedules and locations, balancing grid loads and minimizing energy costs.
  • Autonomous Driving Technologies: Development of AI-driven autonomous vehicles, paving the way for future mobility solutions.
  • Personalized User Experiences: AI-powered applications provide drivers with tailored recommendations for routes, charging stations, and energy consumption.
Key Market Trends and Drivers
  • Government Initiatives: Policies such as the FAME schemes and the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme aim to boost domestic manufacturing and adoption of EVs.
  • Technology-Led Projects: Smart cities integrating EV infrastructure with IoT and AI technologies to enhance urban mobility.
  • Sector-Specific Demand: Increased adoption of EVs in public transportation, logistics, and shared mobility services.
  • Rising Awareness and Sustainability Impacts: Growing environmental concerns leading to a shift towards cleaner transportation options.
  • Retrofit and Modernization Efforts: Upgrading existing fleets and infrastructure to accommodate electric vehicles and charging stations.
Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type:

  • Two-Wheelers
  • Three-Wheelers
  • Four-Wheelers
  • Buses and Commercial Vehicles

By Powertrain:

  • Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
  • Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

By Charging Infrastructure:

  • Public Charging Stations
  • Private Charging Solutions
  • Battery Swapping Stations

Regional Insights
  • North India: Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are leading in EV adoption, with significant investments in charging infrastructure and manufacturing facilities.
  • South India: Tamil Nadu, with its industrial base, is emerging as a hub for EV manufacturing and innovation.
  • West India: Maharashtra and Gujarat are witnessing increased EV sales and government support for infrastructure development.
  • East India: Odisha and West Bengal are focusing on expanding EV adoption through policy support and infrastructure projects.
Latest Developments in the Industry
  • Policy Developments: The Indian government is considering adjustments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, which could impact the pricing dynamics between electric and internal combustion engine vehicles.
  • Infrastructure Expansion: Uttar Pradesh's initiative to prioritize 'Made in UP' electric buses aims to boost local manufacturing and employment.
  • Market Dynamics: In Odisha, EV sales have surged, with a 50% increase in electric car registrations in the first half of 2025, driven by enhanced infrastructure and government incentives.

