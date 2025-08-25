The International African Energy, Oil And Gas Summit (IAEOGS) Returns To Windhoek In October, Unveiling Unprecedented Investment Opportunities In Africa's Energy Hub

( ) is proud to announce that Africa's premier investment platform IAEOGS will return for its fourth edition from October 6-9 at in Windhoek Namibia, this year.

Uniting global financiers, high-profile project developers, and key players from both in Africa and global energy landscape, the IAEOG Summit and exhibition proudly takes place with the full support and endorsement of the Nigerian Ministry of Petroleum, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and several others, as well as the key players in the private sector.

The 4th Edition of the International African Energy, Oil and Gas Summit (IAEOGS)Namibia 2025 , would feature panel discussions, presentations, exhibitions, Presidential dinner, golf tournament, award presentations, tours, Energy Concert and a host of others. The venue for Charity Golf Tournament is the 18th Hole Championship Golf Course of the prestigious Windhoek Golf&Country Club.

According to APM Chairman ( ) Hon Justice Suleiman Galadima JSC rtd., OFR CFR,“expanding on the success of previous editions, IAEOGS 2025 will be bigger and better as we bring together industry leaders and foster collaboration for a more resilient African Energy, oil and gas landscape.”

Noah Ajare, Group CEO, notes that“Africa's energy sector is ripe for investment and the IAEOGS 2025 summits and Exhibition serves as a bridge connecting foreign companies and their African counterparts.''

The theme of IAEOGS 2025 is " Getting it Right ", reflecting on the urgent need to get Africa's energy issues right. Natural resources must translate into socio economic development and poverty alleviation. It focuses also on Africa's defining moment to accelerate energy access, localize value chains, and fast-track just and inclusive energy transitions.

Hosting the IAEOGS again, Namibia is emerging as a significant frontier for oil and gas, marked by major offshore discoveries by companies like Shell, TotalEnergies, and Galp in the Orange Basin starting in 2022. Despite challenges, including Shell's recent decision to write down some discoveries due to commercial viability concerns, the country is attracting considerable investor interest and aims to fast-track development for first oil production by the end of the decade. TotalEnergies is targeting a final investment decision for its Venus discovery by late 2026, with first oil projected for 2029, while Galp continues to progress development of its Mopane field

Time to Invest is Now?

Africa's energy, oil, and gas industry is experiencing unprecedented momentum and the time to invest is now.

In 2024 alone, the African energy sector attracted over $120 billion in investments, with $75 billion directed toward oil and gas development. These record-breaking inflows reflect surging global demand, untapped reserves, and the steady rise of indigenous players reshaping the continent's energy narrative from within.

Today, Africa stands as one of the last frontiers for large scale energy exploration and expansion. From new natural gas discoveries in Mozambique and Senegal to oil rich fields in Namibia and Nigeria, the region is drawing renewed global interest from financiers, supermajors, EPC contractors, and independent producers alike.

Meanwhile, local companies are no longer spectators. Indigenous oil and gas firms now account for 35% of operational control across the continent-up from just 20% ten years ago. This shift reflects not only improved technical capacity but also stronger regulatory backing for African-led development and ownership.

WHY NOW?

Africa is home to more than 125 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. These resources are increasingly vital as global markets seek diversified, stable, and lower-emission supply chains. Yet, paradoxically, over 600 million Africans still lack access to reliable electricity a gap that offers both a moral and economic imperative for accelerated investment.

As countries build frameworks under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which is projected to unlock a $3.4 trillion market, energy infrastructure stands at the heart of Africa's economic future.

IAEOGS aims to attract international attention to Namibia's investment opportunities and contribute to the continued development of its national energy, oil and gas sector.

IAEOGS 2025 will be larger than previous editions. A record number of participants are expected, with attendees from over 45 countries. The event will feature more than 1,000 delegates, 250 exhibitors, and 200 speakers. The conference serves as a key platform for businesses, policymakers, and industry experts to exchange insights, foster partnerships, and shape the future of the energy sector.

Registration for participants is already open. To encourage local participation, companies headquartered in Namibia receive a 50% discount on the standard rate. This initiative offers local businesses the opportunity to showcase themselves to the world and connect with investors, policymakers, and other players in the energy industry.

Local Content?

Local oil producers in Nigeria have significantly increased their contribution to national production, now accounting for over 50% of the country's crude oil output compared to approximately 40% before international majors began divesting onshore operations. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission data shows indigenous firms are key to achieving the government's additional one million barrels daily production target by next year.

Recent milestones include Green Energy International's launch of Nigeria's first fully indigenous onshore crude export terminal at Otakikpo, with 360,000 barrels-per-day capacity. The facility is expected to unlock stranded reserves across 40 marginal fields in the Niger Delta region.

Green Energy International Ltd is the gold sponsor of IAEOGS 2025.

IAEOGS is a major gathering for the oil and gas industry, drawing participants from various sectors. High-level delegates, including government officials, industry leaders, and international representatives, attend the summit. The event focuses on discussions, networking, and deal-making opportunities, fostering collaboration and sustainable development within the oil and gas sector.

Early bird extended to 30th August 2025.

Register now and be a part of a transformative experience that promises to shape the future of African Energy landscape.

Participants can look forward to business to business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings, policy dialogues, sector-focused panels, investment showcases, gain access to financing facilities, high-level panel discussions, exhibitions, business network session, and explore trade and investment opportunities.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF IAEOGS 2025

- $1 billion+ in investment deals projected during summit week

- 500+ curated, pre-vetted B2B meetings for deal facilitation

- 1,000+ exhibitors spanning oil, gas, renewables, hydrogen, storage, infrastructure, and finance

- 8 high-impact thematic tracks, including:

- Energy Transition Strategies

- Local Content Development

- Infrastructure&Grid Expansion

- Climate Finance&ESG

- Regulatory Reforms&Investment Protection

- Gas Monetization&LNG

- Downstream&Midstream Value Chains

- Digitalization&Emerging Technologies

- African Energy Excellence Awards honoring innovation, leadership, and sustainable development

- Charity Golf Tournament supporting youth entrepreneurship and technical education

