Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia’s biggest private bank gains top credit score


2025-08-25 04:59:09
(MENAFN) Russia’s largest private lender, Alfa-Bank, has received the highest possible credit rating, AAA, from Chinese rating agency Lianhe Global, the bank announced on Friday.

The top rating signifies extremely low default risk and a strong ability to meet financial obligations, aligning with international standards used by rating agencies worldwide.

Alfa-Bank CEO Vladimir Verkhoshinskiy highlighted that analysts praised the bank’s systemic role in Russia’s economy, high-quality assets, transparent governance, and clear development strategy. He added that achieving the AAA rating strengthens the lender’s position in global markets.

In 2024, Alfa-Bank became the first Russian bank to be rated by a Chinese agency, earning an AA- from Lianhe Global after opening branches in Beijing and Shanghai. It also launched Chinese-language services to support businesses in the country.

The recognition underscores deepening Russia-China financial cooperation, which has accelerated amid Western sanctions and tensions over the Ukraine conflict. Western rating giants Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch withdrew from Russia in 2022 under sanctions pressure, leaving Chinese agencies to fill the gap.

