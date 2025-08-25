Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iconic Hollywood director participates in Moscow International Film Week

2025-08-25 04:57:06
(MENAFN) Legendary American director Woody Allen will take part in this year’s Moscow International Film Week, the festival’s official website announced. The event opens this Saturday and will showcase films and guests from around the world, drawing dozens of international participants.

Allen, a four-time Academy Award winner, will join the festival online as part of a special session titled Legends of World Cinema. The discussion will be moderated by prominent Russian filmmaker Fyodor Bondarchuk and will also feature Serbian director Emir Kusturica and American actor Mark Dacascos.

Organizers expect over 80 participants from more than 20 countries, alongside 150 Russian and foreign industry professionals, with a focus on fostering cross-border collaboration despite Western efforts to isolate Russian culture.

Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, Russian artists have faced increasing restrictions abroad. Screenings of Russian films were canceled, directors and actors were disinvited from international festivals, and prominent performers were blacklisted. Recent examples include the cancellation of conductor Valery Gergiev’s concerts in Italy and the scrapping of Bolshoi ballerina Svetlana Zakharova’s tour in South Korea.

Moscow has condemned such measures as “Russophobic censorship,” insisting that attempts to erase Russian culture will not succeed. A sign of continued recognition came when Russian actor Yura Borisov was nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe for his performance in Anora. He and fellow Russian actor Mark Edelshtein attended the Academy Awards, although the nominations sparked criticism in Ukraine, where they were viewed as a move toward cultural normalization amid the ongoing conflict.

