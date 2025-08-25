Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelenskyy Announces Plans to Deepen Strategic Ties with Azerbaijan

Zelenskyy Announces Plans to Deepen Strategic Ties with Azerbaijan


2025-08-25 04:55:12
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday his nation’s intent to deepen its "strategic partnership" with Azerbaijan.

On the social media platform X, Zelenskyy stated, "We look forward to developing our strategic partnership for the benefit of our nations."

He also thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his "congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day and his respect for Ukraine and Ukrainians."

Highlighting the mutual support between Kyiv and Baku, Zelenskyy emphasized their consistent backing of each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. He expressed Ukraine’s gratitude to "friendly Azerbaijan" for its ongoing humanitarian aid and various other forms of assistance.

In his congratulatory message to Zelenskyy, Aliyev affirmed that his country will continue to offer the necessary humanitarian support and assistance to the friendly people of Ukraine.

MENAFN25082025000045017169ID1109970419

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search