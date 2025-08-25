403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy Announces Plans to Deepen Strategic Ties with Azerbaijan
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday his nation’s intent to deepen its "strategic partnership" with Azerbaijan.
On the social media platform X, Zelenskyy stated, "We look forward to developing our strategic partnership for the benefit of our nations."
He also thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his "congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day and his respect for Ukraine and Ukrainians."
Highlighting the mutual support between Kyiv and Baku, Zelenskyy emphasized their consistent backing of each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. He expressed Ukraine’s gratitude to "friendly Azerbaijan" for its ongoing humanitarian aid and various other forms of assistance.
In his congratulatory message to Zelenskyy, Aliyev affirmed that his country will continue to offer the necessary humanitarian support and assistance to the friendly people of Ukraine.
On the social media platform X, Zelenskyy stated, "We look forward to developing our strategic partnership for the benefit of our nations."
He also thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for his "congratulations on Ukraine's Independence Day and his respect for Ukraine and Ukrainians."
Highlighting the mutual support between Kyiv and Baku, Zelenskyy emphasized their consistent backing of each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. He expressed Ukraine’s gratitude to "friendly Azerbaijan" for its ongoing humanitarian aid and various other forms of assistance.
In his congratulatory message to Zelenskyy, Aliyev affirmed that his country will continue to offer the necessary humanitarian support and assistance to the friendly people of Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment