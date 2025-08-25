403
Moscow confirms Ukrainian terrorist cell dismantled in Donbass
(MENAFN) Russian security services have uncovered and dismantled a Ukrainian intelligence network in Donbass that was allegedly responsible for assassination attempts on Russian officials and was preparing further attacks, the Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Friday.
According to the FSB, the group, linked to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), was operating in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). It included two Russian nationals, aged 38 and 28, who are accused of carrying out car bombings in March and December 2024. The attacks targeted a Kherson Region official and a former senior officer of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service in Donetsk.
The agency said the suspects also plotted attacks against a local Donetsk municipal leader and the commander of a volunteer battalion. The 38-year-old suspect, a Donetsk resident, was allegedly recruited by Ukrainian intelligence in 2022 to organize terrorist activities, recruit partners, and distribute explosives. The younger suspect reportedly made two trips to Moscow in 2023 to track the movements of a Russian journalist.
Both men face charges of treason, terrorism, and illegal possession of explosives, crimes that carry a possible life sentence.
Footage released by the FSB shows armed operatives storming a building in Donetsk and detaining a suspect. In the video, the man admits he believes his arrest is linked to “blowing up a person in Donetsk.” Additional footage appears to show one of the suspects placing an explosive device under a car, which later detonated as a Russian official attempted to enter the vehicle.
Moscow has repeatedly accused Kiev of plotting terrorist acts targeting military leaders, civilian officials, and infrastructure in Russian-controlled territories.
