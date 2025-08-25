Pulnovo Medical Names Dr. Francis Duhay As Global Chief Medical Officer

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulnovo Medical, a global leader in mechanism-driven therapies for Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) and Heart Failure (HF), today announced the appointment of Francis Duhay, MD, MBA, FACS as Global Chief Medical Officer .

Dr. Duhay, a board-certified General and Cardiothoracic Surgeon, brings over 25 years of experience in clinical medicine, medical device innovation, and executive leadership. As former Chief Medical Officer at Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW ) , he played a decisive role in the development, clinical validation, and worldwide adoption of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) -a transformative therapy now recognized as one of the most successful cardiovascular procedures in the history of medical devices., with over $4.0 billion in annual revenue and adoption in more than 80 countries.

His career spans leadership of 88 clinical studies across multiple specialties and close collaboration with global regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

With Dr. Duhay's appointment, Pulnovo strengthens its global medical leadership as it advances its Pulmonary Artery Denervation (PADN) program and expands its footprint in international markets. His proven track record in bringing paradigm-shifting cardiovascular technologies from concept to global standard of care positions Pulnovo for its next phase of innovation and growth.

SOURCE Pulnovo Medical

