Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pulnovo Medical Names Dr. Francis Duhay As Global Chief Medical Officer


2025-08-25 04:46:39
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulnovo Medical, a global leader in mechanism-driven therapies for Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) and Heart Failure (HF), today announced the appointment of Francis Duhay, MD, MBA, FACS as Global Chief Medical Officer .

Dr. Duhay, a board-certified General and Cardiothoracic Surgeon, brings over 25 years of experience in clinical medicine, medical device innovation, and executive leadership. As former Chief Medical Officer at Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW ) , he played a decisive role in the development, clinical validation, and worldwide adoption of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) -a transformative therapy now recognized as one of the most successful cardiovascular procedures in the history of medical devices., with over $4.0 billion in annual revenue and adoption in more than 80 countries.

His career spans leadership of 88 clinical studies across multiple specialties and close collaboration with global regulatory bodies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

With Dr. Duhay's appointment, Pulnovo strengthens its global medical leadership as it advances its Pulmonary Artery Denervation (PADN) program and expands its footprint in international markets. His proven track record in bringing paradigm-shifting cardiovascular technologies from concept to global standard of care positions Pulnovo for its next phase of innovation and growth.

SOURCE Pulnovo Medical

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN25082025003732001241ID1109970415

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search