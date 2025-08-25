Carbon Offsets Offset Market Transforms Amidst Quality Control Measures And Price Restructuring

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The carbon offset market faces growth potential with improved transparency and quality controls. Opportunities abound in developing reliable projects, enhancing carbon ratings, and integrating cutting-edge monitoring tech. Companies prioritizing removal over avoidance can leverage these strategies to build credibility and market demand.

Carbon offsets are tradable certificates representing one tonne of carbon dioxide (CO?) either avoided or removed from the atmosphere. Companies use them to compensate for emissions and support claims of being carbon-neutral or achieving net zero. Offsets can be generated from various projects, from forest protection to carbon removal technologies.

Estimates of the size of the carbon offsets market in 2024 range from $1 billion to $2 billion, with forecasts projecting growth to as much as $250 billion by 2050. However, demand has stalled since 2021 following a series of scandals. Many projects were found to be overstating their impact. For example, Apple faces a lawsuit over its "carbon-neutral" Apple Watch, which critics say relied on questionable projects.

To mitigate these risks, buyers are adopting tighter quality controls such as carbon ratings, avoiding certain project types, and prioritizing removal over avoidance offsets. These practices are reshaping market pricing. Project developers must invest in transparency and monitoring technology to build buyer trust.

The carbon offset market experienced rapid growth in the five years following the 2015 Paris Agreement, which spurred both countries and companies to take climate action. Between 2015 and 2020, the number of offsets issued climbed by 236% from 67 million in 2015 to 223 million in 2020, while the number retired by companies rose by 303% from 41 million in 2015 to 166 million in 2020.

The market then began to plateau. Credit retirements have hovered between 165 million and 190 million from 2020 to 2024. Doubts over offset quality have contributed to the market's stagnation, but have also not led to any significant decline.

Report Scope



This report provides an overview of carbon offsets, a major topic within the ESG theme.

It includes a comprehensive introduction to carbon offsets and how they are used to offset carbon emissions.

It includes a guide to corporate offset strategies and advice on how companies should approach carbon offsets, along with the analyst's carbon offsets value chain. This has four segments: project developers, carbon validators, intermediaries, and end-users.

Also included is an overview of the carbon offsetting strategies of large companies across six sectors: consumer, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, and tech, media, and telecom. This report will help you understand more about carbon offsets and provide guidance on how to incorporate them into your net-zero strategy.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Signals

Value Chain

Companies Carbon Offset Strategies

Company Coverage:



1st Climate Solutions

280 Earth

3Degrees Group

Above Food Ingredients

Accend

Accenture

ACE

ACEN

Adani Green Energy

Aenor International

Agasco

Agfor Brazil

Agreena

Agriculture & Nature Solutions

Air France-KLM

AirCarbon Exchange

Airhive

Alibaba

Alkali Earth

American Carbon Registry

American Refrigerants

Ampere

AmSpec

Anew Climate

Anthesis

Aperam BioEnergia

Apple

Applied Carbon

Apraava Energy

ARC

Atmosfair

Auren Energia

Australian Food & Agriculture

Azure Power

BeZero Carbon

BGC Group

BioCarbon Registry

Biochar Life

BioCirc

Bluesphere Carbon Exchange

BluSmart Mobility

BNP Paribas

Boeing

BP

Braemar

Bureau Veritas

Bussme Energy AB

Calyx Global

Camco International

Canada Growth Fund

Capture6

Carbofex

Carbon Capture

Carbon Check

Carbon Engineering

Carbon EX

Carbon Limit

Carbon Lockdown

Carbon Market Solutions

Carbon Registry-India

Carbon shield

Carbon Standards International

Carbon Tanzania

Carbon To Stone

Carbon Trade Exchange

CarbonCore

Carbonext

Carbonfuture

Carbonmark

Carbonplace

CarbonX

CCQI

CDP

CEEZER Software

CGN Certification

Charm Industrial

Chestnut Carbon

Chevron

Chicago Mercantile Exchange

CI-Energies

Clarksons

Climate Action Reserve

Climate Focus

Climate Impact Partners

Climate Impact X

Climate Trade

ClimeCo

ClimeFi

Climeworks

CLP Wind Farms

CME Group

CO2balance UK

Connecticut Green Bank

Cool Effect

C-Quest Capital

Deep Sky

Delhi Metro Rail

DevvStream

Dow Chemical

Earthly

ECOA Climate Capital (BURN)

EcoAct

EcoLance

EKI Energy Services

Engie

Eni

EPIC Sustainability Services

Etsy

European Energy Exchange

Evolution Markets

Exomad Green

First Climate

First Environment

Flowcarbon

Flux Carbon

Focus Impact

Forest Resource Solutions and Technologies

Fortum India

GHG Protocol

Global Carbon Council

Gold Standard

Gold Standard Marketplace

Goldman Sachs

Graphyte

Greenko Energy

HDFC Bank

Hedonova

Hermes

HSBC

IBM

ICVCM

Impact Carbon

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Intercontinental Exchange

International Carbon Registry

International Holding

Intertek Group

Intuit

Intuitive Surgical

ISO

Ivy Protocol

Jaiprakash Power Ventures

Johnson & Johnson

JP Morgan

JPMorgan

JSW Energy

Kosher Climate India

Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd

Lenovo

Levitree

Linde

Living Carbon

L'Oreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Mast Restoration

Mastercard

McDonald's

Merck

Mercuria

Meta

MethaneRx

Microsoft

Milkywire

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

Mombak

Morgan Stanley

MSCI

Nestle SA

Netflix

Ningxia Zhongwei Aluminum New Energy

Nori

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Novocarbo

NTT

Nvidia

Occidental Petroleum

Oracle Corp

Pachama

Pacific Biochar

Palantir Technologies Inc

Palm Global

Panchama

Patch

PepsiCo Inc

PetroChina

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc

Plan Vivo Registry

Planboo

Planeteers

PLN (Persero)

Primax Colombia

Profit Carbon Environmental Energy Technology

Qualcomm Inc

Rayonier

RegenCo

Reliance Industries

ReNew Energy Global

Renoster

Revaia

Roche

Royal Bank of Canada

RTX Corp (formerly Raytheon)

S&A Carbon

S&P Global

Salesforce

Samsung Electronics

Sanko Energy

SAP

Saudi Arabian Oil co

Saudi Aramco

SBTi

SCB Group

Schneider Electric

SCS Global Services

Sembcorp Industries

Senken

ServiceNow

Shell

Siemens

Social Carbon Registry

South Pole

Stripe

Stripe Climate

SustainCERT

Swiss Carbon Assets

Sylvera

Sylvera Marketplace

Takeda

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tencent Holdings

Terpel

Terradot Soil

Terrapass

Tesla

Texas Instruments Inc

The African Stove Company

The Boeing Co

The Charles Schwab Corp

The Coca-Cola Co

The Home Depot

The Procter & Gamble Co

The Rohatyn Group

The Walt Disney Company

Timberline Energy

T-Mobile US Inc

Toucan Protocol

Toyota Motor

Trafigura

TSMC

TUV SUD

Uber Technologies Inc

UN Carbon Offset Platform

UnitedHealth Group Inc

VCMI

Verifit

Verizon

Verra

Vertree

Vesta

Visa

Walmart

Watershed

Wells Fargo

Wind World (India)

Xiaomi Corp

Xpansiv

Xpansiv CBL

Yamato Transport Zuvan Energy

For more information about this report visit

