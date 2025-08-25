Evergreen Counselor Launches Seasonal And International Trauma-Informed Retreats For Women

Chara Yoga Wellness Collaborative expands women's trauma-informed retreats locally and abroad, led by LPC and RYT Tristen Vieaux.

- Tristen Vieaux

EVERGREEN, CO, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chara Yoga Wellness Collaborative has announced the launch of a new series of seasonal retreats designed for women seeking trauma-informed spaces for healing and self-discovery. Led by Tristen Vieaux, MA, LPC, RYT, and author of Unearthing Inner Gold, the initiative expands access to integrative care that blends psychotherapy, yoga, and somatic practices. In addition to Evergreen-based retreats, the collaborative will now host programs in other Colorado locations as well as select international destinations.

New Seasonal and International Retreats

Beginning this fall, the collaborative will host a sequence of retreats aligned with the rhythms of the seasons. Evergreen remains a central hub, but participants will also have opportunities to join retreats held in additional Colorado settings and abroad. Each retreat is designed to provide participants with structured opportunities to practice trauma-informed yoga, engage in reflective workshops, and explore somatic awareness techniques guided by trained professionals.

The seasonal design remains intentional. Just as nature moves through cycles of rest, renewal, and growth, the retreats invite women to consider how their own healing can mirror these rhythms. Whether held in Evergreen, another Colorado landscape, or an international destination, the setting offers restorative potential for participants.

Program Format and Experience

Each retreat typically spans three days and includes a balance of structured and optional activities. A sample framework includes:

-Opening Session: Orientation, establishing group safety, and introducing trauma-informed principles.

-Daily Yoga Practice: Gentle, choice-oriented movement sessions to encourage grounding and nervous-system regulation.

-Somatic Awareness Workshops: Practices focusing on connecting physical sensations with emotional awareness.

-Guided Reflection: Journaling and dialogue designed to foster insight and integration.

-Counseling-Led Discussions: Sessions on themes such as resilience, boundaries, or identity, grounded in professional expertise.

-Closing Circle: A ritualized conclusion supporting reintegration into daily life.

Participation is intentionally limited to small groups to maintain intimacy and ensure that attendees can engage at their own pace.

Professional Integration of Care

Founder Tristen Vieaux , MA, LPC, RYT, brings her academic and professional background into every aspect of program design. With a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology, licensure as a professional counselor, and registration as a yoga therapist, Vieaux bridges psychotherapy and somatic-based practices. Her recently published book of feminist poetry, Unearthing Inner Gold, further underscores her commitment to helping women explore identity, purpose, and resilience.

This integration reflects an evidence-informed understanding of trauma recovery: while psychotherapy provides frameworks for processing, yoga and somatic methods acknowledge the body's role in storing and releasing trauma. Together, these approaches offer participants opportunities to explore resilience from multiple angles.

Community and Global Relevance

While Evergreen and Colorado remain central to the collaborative's identity, the addition of international retreats expands opportunities for women seeking trauma-informed care in diverse environments. By situating programs in varied cultural and natural contexts, participants can experience both local community connection and global perspective.

Broader Context: Trauma-Informed Practices in Wellness

Trauma-informed care continues to shape mental health and wellness practices across the United States and internationally. By applying these principles to retreats, Chara Yoga Wellness Collaborative ensures participants engage in programming built on safety, trust, and empowerment.

Expanding Individual and Group Services

Beyond retreats, Chara Yoga Wellness Collaborative provides one-on-one counseling and small-group workshops throughout the year. These services complement retreat experiences and provide continuity of care for women seeking both individual attention and community connection.

Ethical Approach

Professional ethics guides the collaborative's programming and trauma-informed best practices. All retreat structures emphasize participant choice and respect for boundaries, with facilitation styles designed to avoid retraumatization.

Looking Ahead

Future programming will continue to expand with seasonal retreats, additional Colorado offerings, and new international destinations. Specialized workshops focusing on topics such as self-compassion, boundaries, and identity exploration are also planned.

Registration and Information

Details on upcoming retreats, including schedules and locations, are available on the collaborative's official website. Direct inquiries are encouraged via email or phone.

About Chara Yoga Wellness Collaborative

Chara Yoga Wellness Collaborative, based in Evergreen, Colorado, provides trauma-informed retreats, workshops, and counseling for women. Founded by Tristen Vieaux, MA, LPC, RYT, author of Unearthing Inner Gold, the collaborative integrates psychotherapy, yoga, and somatic practices to create supportive environments for healing. Its seasonal, local, and international retreats are designed to promote resilience, identity, and purpose.



Tristen Vieaux

Chara Yoga Wellness Collaborative

+ 17205419961

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.