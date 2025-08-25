Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Electric Scooter Market Size, Share, Growth, Leading Companies, And Forecast Report 2025-2033

India Electric Scooter Market Size, Share, Growth, Leading Companies, And Forecast Report 2025-2033


2025-08-25 04:45:15
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) India Electric Scooter Market Summary Market Overview

In 2024, the India electric scooters market was valued at approximately USD 1.3 billion , with projections indicating it will reach USD 3.0 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 9.60% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is driven by several factors, including government initiatives promoting electric mobility, advancements in battery technology, increasing urban congestion, and a shift towards sustainable transportation solutions. The adoption of electric scooters is further accelerated by rising fuel prices, environmental concerns, and the expansion of charging infrastructure.

Key Highlights
  • Market Size (2024): USD 1.3 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 3.0 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 9.60%
  • Major Growth Contributors:
    • Government incentives and subsidies
    • Expansion of charging infrastructure
    • Rising fuel costs and environmental awareness
  • Key Companies:
    • Hero Electric
    • Ather Energy
    • Ola Electric
    • Okinawa Autotech
    • TVS Motor Company

Get instant access to a free sample copy and explore in-depth analysis: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-electric-scooters-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Electric Scooters Market in India?
  • Predictive Maintenance: AI algorithms analyze vehicle data to predict potential failures, enabling proactive maintenance and reducing downtime.
  • Battery Management Systems: AI optimizes charging cycles and monitors battery health, extending battery life and enhancing performance.
  • Smart Charging Solutions: AI-driven charging stations manage load distribution and scheduling, improving efficiency and reducing grid strain.
  • User Behavior Analytics: AI analyzes rider behavior to offer personalized recommendations, enhancing user experience and safety.
Key Market Trends and Drivers
  • Government Initiatives: Policies like the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme and state-level subsidies are accelerating adoption.
  • Technology Advancements: Innovations in battery technology, such as lithium-ion and lithium iron phosphate batteries, are improving performance and reducing costs.
  • Urban Mobility Solutions: Increasing urbanization and traffic congestion are driving demand for efficient and eco-friendly transportation options.
  • Environmental Concerns: Growing awareness about air pollution and carbon emissions is prompting consumers to shift towards electric vehicles.
  • Infrastructure Development: Expansion of charging networks and battery swapping stations is addressing range anxiety and supporting widespread adoption.
Market Segmentation

Drive Insights:

  • Belt Drive
  • Chain Drive
  • Hub Motors

Battery Insights:

  • Lead Acid
  • Lithium Ion
  • Others

Product Insights:

  • Standard
  • Folding
  • Self-Balancing
  • Maxi
  • Three Wheeled

Battery Fitting Insights:

  • Detachable
  • Fixed

End Use Insights:

  • Personal
  • Commercial

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Discuss Your Needs with Our Analyst – Inquire or Customize Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=30913&flag=C

Regional Insights
  • North India: States like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are leading in adoption due to supportive policies and urban density.
  • South India: Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are hubs for manufacturing and have a growing consumer base.
  • West India: Maharashtra and Gujarat are witnessing increased infrastructure development and consumer interest.
  • East India: States like West Bengal and Odisha are emerging markets with potential for growth.
Latest Developments in the Industry
  • Policy Support: The Indian government has extended the PM E-Drive scheme to March 2028, continuing subsidies for electric two-wheelers, which is expected to bolster market growth.
  • State-Level Initiatives: Tamil Nadu has introduced a subsidy program for gig workers to purchase electric scooters, promoting adoption among delivery personnel.
  • Infrastructure Expansion: Companies are investing in establishing charging stations and battery swapping networks to enhance convenience for users.
  • Corporate Investments: Major players like Ola Electric and Ather Energy are expanding their manufacturing capabilities and product offerings to capture a larger market share.

MENAFN25082025004122016232ID1109970383

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search