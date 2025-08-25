Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s BIST 100 Index Reaches All-Time Peak


(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary stock index began the trading week on a high note, launching Monday at 11,467.97 points.

This marked a rise of 0.84%, or 95.64 points, from the previous session’s close, establishing a fresh historical peak.

Last Friday, the BIST 100 index recorded an increase of 0.52%, ending the day at 11,372.33 points.

The trading volume for the day reached 146 billion Turkish liras, amounting to approximately $3.57 billion.

By 10:20 a.m. local time (0720GMT), currency exchange rates were observed at 40.9995 Turkish liras against the US dollar, 48.0660 against the euro, and 55.4480 versus the British pound.

Meanwhile, the value of one ounce of gold stood at $3,367.70.

Simultaneously, Brent crude oil was priced at $67.20 per barrel.

