Brewing Enzymes Market Analysis Report 2025 Liquid Brewing Enzymes Hold Market Edge, But Powder Formulation Gains Momentum - Global Forecast To 2030

The global brewing enzymes market is projected to grow from US$534.1 million in 2024 to US$792.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8%

This report on Brewing Enzymes analyzes the global and regional markets based on Type, Source, Form and Application for the period 2021-2030 with forecasts from 2024 to 2030 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.



Brewing enzymes are specialized biocatalysts that accelerate and optimize key biochemical processes during beer and wine production. These enzymes help improve production efficiency, enable the use of unmalted grains and adjuncts, ensure consistency across batches, and are instrumental in crafting specialty beer varieties such as gluten-free, low-carb, or alcohol-free options.

This growth is driven by rising global beer consumption, increasing disposable incomes, and the proliferation of craft breweries focused on innovation and quality. Health-conscious consumers are pushing demand for better-for-you beers, which require targeted enzyme applications. Moreover, breweries-both large and small-are adopting enzymes to cut costs, increase yields, and experiment with novel ingredients. Advancements in enzyme biotechnology and integration of digital brewing technologies like AI and IoT are further supporting market expansion.

However, regulatory complexity, high development costs for specialized enzymes, traditional brewer resistance, raw material price volatility, and sensitivity to temperature or pH conditions present challenges that could limit adoption. Despite these hurdles, the efficiency and versatility of brewing enzymes continue to make them an essential tool in modern brewing operations.

Brewing Enzymes Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominates the global brewing enzymes market with an estimated 40.7% share in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2030, making it both the largest and fastest-growing region. Rising beer consumption across China, India, Vietnam, and Thailand - driven by urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and a youthful population - is fueling enzyme demand.

The surge in craft beer popularity, especially in India, Japan, and Australia, along with the use of local raw materials like rice and sorghum, necessitates enzymes such as amylases, proteases, and beta-glucanase for efficient conversion and quality enhancement. Growing health awareness is also boosting demand for low-calorie, gluten-free beer, further driving enzyme usage. Regional breweries and global players are investing in tailored enzyme solutions and modern brewing technologies to meet Asia-Pacific's diverse brewing needs.

Brewing Enzymes Market Analysis by Type

Amylase remains the most widely used enzyme in brewing, accounting for an estimated 46.3% market share in 2024 due to its essential role in converting complex starches into fermentable sugars, a foundational step in beer and wine production. Its low production cost - especially from microbial sources - and critical function in processing both malted and unmalted grains like sorghum, corn, and rice make it indispensable for brewers worldwide. However, beta-glucanase is expected to be the fastest-growing enzyme segment, poised to register a CAGR of over 8% during 2024-2030.

It plays a key role in reducing mash viscosity and improving wort filtration by breaking down beta-glucans, particularly in grains like barley and sorghum. Its demand is surging in high-volume and craft breweries alike, especially for producing low-carb, gluten-free, and clear beers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Innovations in microbial enzyme production and tailored formulations have improved its temperature stability and brewing performance, making beta-glucanase increasingly vital in modern, efficiency-driven brewing operations.

Brewing Enzymes Market Analysis by Source

The global brewing enzymes market is largely driven by microbial-sourced enzymes, which are expected to account for 81.9% of the market in 2024 due to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability. Microorganisms like bacteria, fungi, and yeast can be efficiently cultivated in bioreactors under controlled conditions, enabling consistent, high-yield production of key brewing enzymes such as amylases, proteases, and beta-glucanases. Their rapid growth, minimal nutrient requirements, and ease of genetic modification allow for tailored enzyme solutions with enhanced stability, activity, and specificity across a range of brewing processes. These attributes offer brewers greater control over beer quality, texture, aroma, and clarity, facilitating consistent and customizable production.

While microbial enzymes dominate, plant-sourced enzymes are projected to grow faster, with a 2024-2030 CAGR of 7.2%, fueled by rising demand for clean-label, natural brewing inputs. Advances in plant biotechnology and extraction methods are making plant-based enzymes more efficient and viable, with specific enzymes like papain proving effective in niche applications such as chill haze prevention. Additionally, plant enzymes support sustainable brewing by enabling the cost-effective use of alternative raw materials like sorghum, rice, and maize.

Brewing Enzymes Market Analysis by Form

Brewing Enzymes are primarily offered in Liquid and Powder forms, with demand for the former having a larger market share estimated at 66.7% in 2024. The easier dosing and blending of liquid brewing enzymes into the brewing process ensures uniform dispersion, enhancing efficiency and consistency in large-scale brewing operations. Enzymes in this form are also popular among breweries that prioritize speed and quality, as their quick dissolution in water facilitates faster enzymatic reactions during mashing and fermentation. A majority of industrial brewing systems are designed to handle liquid inputs, which reduces the need for additional processing or equipment adjustments. The wider adoption of liquid brewing enzymes can be attributed to their proven performance and effectiveness across a broad range of beer styles, especially in high-volume production of lagers and ales that are among the most widely consumed worldwide.

On the other hand, the global market for Powder Brewing Enzyme will likely log a faster CAGR of 7.4% over the 2024-2030 period, a key factor for which is longer shelf life and stability even under varying storage conditions. This reduces waste and is particularly appealing to smaller or remote breweries that cannot replenish their stocks frequently. Being light and less in bulk lowers the costs of transporting and storing powder enzymes, thereby easing the distribution process. Growth in craft breweries is propelling demand for powder enzymes because of being affordable and easy to use in smaller batches. Innovations in enzyme stabilization and powder formulation are enhancing performance, giving stiff competition to liquid enzymes in terms of efficacy.

Brewing Enzymes Market Analysis by Application

Beer applications dominate the global brewing enzymes market, accounting for an estimated 78.7% share in 2024 and projected to grow at a faster CAGR of 7.6% during 2024-2030. This aligns with beer being the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage globally, with 2024 consumption estimated at 170 billion liters, valued at US$840 billion.

Enzymes like amylase, protease, and beta-glucanase are essential in beer production for starch conversion, fermentation efficiency, and clarity enhancement. The growing popularity of craft, low-carb, gluten-free, and non-alcoholic beers is driving demand for specialized enzymes such as glucoamylase and pullulanase. Enzyme use improves brewing efficiency, reduces fermentation time, and enhances product quality, making them critical for both large-scale brewers like Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken, and smaller craft operations. Advances in enzyme biotechnology, including genetically engineered variants, are further boosting performance, consistency, and scalability across the brewing industry.



