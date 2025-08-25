Water For Injection Market Size Worth $43.6 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Water For Injection Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Water For Injection Market Worth?

In the last few years, the market size for injected water has seen considerable growth. The market is predicted to expand from $27.79 billion in 2024 to $30.45 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors that contributed to this growth in the historical period include increased demand for parenteral drugs, enhanced implementation of GMP standards worldwide, escalation in the production of biologics, growth in contract manufacturing, expansion in hospital-based manufacturing, and the rise of aseptic packaging.

In the coming years, the water for injection market is projected to experience robust growth, expanding to a value of $43.60 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This predicted surge during the forecast period can be ascribed to a multitude of factors including escalating approval rates for non-distillation methods, the expansion of biopharma manufacturing in budding markets, heightened demand for swift deployable plug-and-play water, increased needs coming from advanced therapy medicinal products, and a growth in personalized medicine. The key trends that are expected to define the forecast period are advancements in decentralized generation systems, the application of IoT-based water for injection systems, implementation of AI and machine learning in the water for injection generation process, the integrated use of vapor compression distillation, and the adoption of ground-breaking technologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Water For Injection Market?

The surge in diabetes cases is expected to stimulate the expansion of the water for injection market. The term ""diabetes"" refers to a long-term health disorder where the body is unable to appropriately regulate blood sugar levels, it may be due to inadequate insulin production or ineffective insulin utilization. The escalating prevalence of diabetes is significantly responsible for the global rise in obesity rates, as surplus body fat hinders the body's effective use of insulin, culminating in compromised blood sugar regulation, thus increasing the likelihood of disease manifestation. Water for injection is routinely utilized in diabetes care to dilute or prepare injectable drugs like insulin, which ensures these medications are administered in a germ-free and secure way to maintain their efficacy and avoid infections. For instance, the Health Professional Academy, a bespoke health professional educational platform based in the UK, stated in February 2025 that the number of diagnosed diabetes patients in the UK hit a record 4.6 million, up from 4.4 million the year before. Hence, the surging prevalence of diabetes is propelling the growth of the water for injection market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Water For Injection Market?

Major players in the Water For Injection Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Pfizer Inc.

. Veolia Water Technologies Inc.

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. GlaxoSmithKline plc

. Eli Lilly and Co.

. Boehringer Ingelheim

. Amgen Inc.

. Merck KGaA

. Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

. Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Water For Injection Sector?

Major firms in the water for injection market are honing their focus on the creation of technologically ground-breaking solutions such as cold water injection technology. This approach is intended to minimize energy use and operational expenditures while adhering to regulated standards. Cold water technology for injection involves the use of membrane-based purification techniques at room temperatures to produce water for injection, thereby dispensing the need for distillation but still meeting pharmacopeial standards. For instance, CN Water Systems Pvt. Ltd., a pharmaceutical corporation based in India, debuted its innovative OSMOTRON Cold/Ambient Water for Injection (WFI) technology in December 2024. This technology significantly curtails energy use and operational costs compared to traditional distillation approaches. It allows for direct creation of WFI extracted from drinkable water, eliminating the need for water softening or dechlorination. It does this by utilizing a triple-membrane barrier built to enhance safety and efficiency.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Water For Injection Market Share?

The water for injection market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Single-Distilled Water For Injection, Double-Distilled Water For Injection, Sterile Water For Injection, Purified Water For Injection

2) By Packaging: Vial And Ampule, Bottle, Drums And Bulk Container, Other Packaging

3) By Production Technology: Distillation, Membrane Based Reverse Osmosis

4) By Applications: Solvents And Diluents, Culture Media, Equipment Cleaning, Other Applications

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies , Hospitals And Other Healthcare Facilities, Contract Research And Manufacturing Organizations, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Distilled Water For Injection: Glass Ampoules, Plastic Vials, Bulk Packaging For Manufacturing Use, Laboratory Use Packaging

2) By Double-Distilled Water For Injection: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Biotechnology Applications, Injectable Formulation Processing, Analytical Testing Laboratories

3) By Sterile Water For Injection: Prefilled Syringes, IV Infusion Bags, Vials For Reconstitution, Inhalation And Irrigation Uses

4) By Purified Water For Injection: Bulk Supply For Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Custom Formulations, Equipment Cleaning And Preparation, Research And Laboratory Use

What Are The Regional Trends In The Water For Injection Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for water for injection. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will see the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

