Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

The Business Research Company's Wearable Cardiac Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Worth?

There has been a rapid expansion in the market size of wearable cardiac devices in the past few years. Growth is projected to increase from $4.74 billion in 2024 to $5.65 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. This noteworthy growth in the historic timeframe is due to several factors such as a rise in cardiovascular disease prevalence, an increase in preventive healthcare awareness, the integration of ECG into consumer electronics, a surge in the uptake of fitness tracking devices, and a growing demand for remote patient monitoring.

Anticipations suggest an imminent surge in the wearable cardiac devices market in the upcoming years, estimated to touch $11.31 billion by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 18.9%. The expansion during the predicted period can be traced back to several factors like increased utilization of telehealth facilities, broader aging population base, amalgamation with smartphone health setups, the escalating requirement for constant heart health monitoring, and the spread of telehealth and digital health arenas. Dominating trends for the forecasted period consist of the miniaturization of heart monitoring gadgets, incorporation with smartphones and mobile applications, evolution of wearable with multiple parameter tracking, wearable ecg devices for recognizing arrhythmia, and health monitoring services based on a subscription model.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Wearable Cardiac Devices Global Market Growth?

The expanding rate of cardiac-related health issues is anticipated to stimulate growth in the market for wearable cardiac devices. Cardiovascular diseases, characterized by various disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels such as coronary artery disease, heart failure, stroke, and hypertension, are primarily linked to numerous risk factors like excessive alcohol intake leading to elevated blood pressure, irregular heart rhythms, and a rise in heart failure and stroke risk. Wearable cardiac devices provide real-time heart activity monitoring, supporting early diagnosis and control of cardiovascular health conditions, consequently preventing severe health complications. These devices achieve this by consistent tracking of essential parameters such as heart rhythm, rate, and electrical signals, hence facilitating prompt medical intervention and ameliorating patient outcomes. For example, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency in Australia, reported that in 2021, there were 14,100 doctor-confirmed deaths resulting from coronary heart disease (CHD). This figure increased to 14,900 in 2022. As such, the escalating prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is propelling the wearable cardiac devices market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Wearable Cardiac Devices Industry?

Major players in the Wearable Cardiac Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Apple Inc.

. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

. Abbott Laboratories

. Medtronic plc

. Garmin Ltd.

. Masimo Corporation

. Nihon Kohden Corporation

. iRhythm Technologies Inc.

. Biofourmis

. Bittium Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Wearable Cardiac Devices Market?

Leading enterprises in the wearable cardiac device market are honing in on the creation of novel products like medical-grade smartwatches with the aim to augment continuous heart tracking and timely identification of cardiovascular diseases. These smartwatches are wearable tools that come with sophisticated health tracking sensors that adhere to clinical precision standards for monitoring essential signs like heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen levels, and sleep cycles. Such devices support both users and healthcare professionals in managing chronic illnesses, early detection of irregularities, and drawing insights for health decisions using real-time information. For example, in July 2022, Xplore Lifestyle Solutions Pvt Ltd, a company based in India, teamed up with CardiacSense, a company from Israel, to introduce the CardiacSense medical watch, which is celebrated as the first ever medically-certified smartwatch for heart monitoring globally. This device includes FDA-approved PPG (photoplethysmography) and ECG sensors that deliver hospital-grade precision in spotting arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, and other cardiac irregularities. The device's unique algorithms allow for non-stop blood pressure tracking without the need for calibration and its stylish, round-the-clock wearable structure also has fall detection and emergency SOS alerts.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Report?

The wearable cardiac devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Holter Monitors, Smartwatches, Patch, Defibrillators, Pulse Oximeters, Other Products

2) By Application: Arrhythmia Detection, Heart Rate Monitoring, Heart Disease Management

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Individual Consumers, Fitness Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Holter Monitors: Single-Channel Holter Monitors, Multi-Channel Holter Monitors, Wireless Holter Monitors

2) By Smartwatches: Fitness And Wellness Smartwatches, Medical-Grade Smartwatches, Electrocardiogram (ECG)-Enabled Smartwatches

3) By Patch: Adhesive Cardiac Monitoring Patches, Rechargeable Patch Monitors, Disposable Patch Monitors

4) By Defibrillators: Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators (WCDs), Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) With Wearable Integration

5) By Pulse Oximeters: Fingertip Wearable Oximeters, Wrist-Worn Oximeters, Ring-Type Oximeters

6) By Other Products: Chest Straps, Smart Clothing, Portable Electrocardiogram (ECG) Monitors

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Wearable Cardiac Devices Industry?

In the 2025 Wearable Cardiac Devices Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the forecasted period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Africa, the Middle East, and South America.

