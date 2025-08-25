Defense Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Large Will The Defense Logistics Market Be By 2025?

The stature of the defense logistics market has significantly escalated in the last few years. The market which stands at $379.03 billion in 2024, is projected to escalate to $415.46 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors such as geopolitical stress and local conflicts, continued military activity and foreign deployments, the augmentation of defense budgets in key nations, modernization of military forces in the wake of the Cold War, and the surge in global counterterrorism operations have all contributed to the growth observed in the historic period.

The defense logistics market is poised for robust expansion in the coming years, with the expectation of reaching $594.00 billion by 2029, fueled by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The proliferation in this forecast period is linked to growing global instability and evolving security threats, the emphasis on military readiness and quick deployment, increased funding in defense infrastructure within emerging economies, the proliferation of joint military operations and multinational efforts, along with an uptick in cyber and hybrid warfare threats. The forecast duration also foresees major trends such as the introduction of AI and machine learning for logistics planning, application of blockchain for creating secure and transparent supply chains, usage of unmanned logistics platforms and self-driving vehicles, the advent of predictive maintenance via sensor technologies, and the progress in digital twins for logistics simulation and optimization.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Defense Logistics Market Landscape?

The defense logistics market is projected to grow in the coming years, primarily fueled by the surge in the number of military vehicles. These vehicles, which include armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, main battle tanks, tactical trucks, and reconnaissance vehicles, are engineered and developed specifically for defense actions, acting as land-based combat and transport platforms. This rise in numbers can be attributed to the escalating worldwide security threats, prompting nations to amplify their defense preparedness to counter potential hazards. Defense logistics plays a crucial role in guaranteeing the availability, servicing, and operational effectiveness of these military vehicles by facilitating the delivery of essential items like spare parts, fuel, and providing necessary technical aid. For example, Veterans Affairs Canada, reported in September 2024 that the Canadian industry manufactured 1,700,000 small arms, 40,000 field, naval, and anti-aircraft guns, 50,000 tanks, and more than 800,000 military transport vehicles. In another development, as per Defense Express, a firm focusing on the defense sector in Ukraine, the Russian army received 210 new tanks in 2023, a considerable increase from 30 in the previous year, 2022. Consequently, the swelling number of military vehicles is bolstering the expansion of the defense logistics market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Defense Logistics Market?

Major players in the Defense Logistics Global Market Report 2025 include:

. DHL Group

. FedEx Corporation

. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

. RTX Corporation

. The Boeing Company

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Airbus SE

. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

. General Dynamics Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Defense Logistics Industry?

Companies leading the defense logistics market are concentrating their efforts on developing innovative advancements, including AI-driven logistics platforms, to boost the adaptability, efficiency, and resilience of defense logistics operations. An AI-driven logistics platform is an electronic system that utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning protocols to evaluate, predict, and improve logistics operations, thereby boosting supply chain responsiveness, decision-making, and efficiency. For example, Tagup Inc., a US-based software firm, introduced Manifest in May 2024 as a revolutionary solution for future defense logistics. Its notable features comprise real-time asset monitoring, predictive maintenance powered by AI, and decision support systems that automate processes, which enhances operational readiness and minimizes downtime. Manifest is compatible with existing defense systems, ensuring unimpeded incorporation and scalability. It places a strong emphasis on compliance and cybersecurity, supporting pivotal logistics functions for mission-critical air, sea, and land domains, which allows defense organizations to make swift, data-based decisions in fluctuating environments.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Defense Logistics Market

The defense logistics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Logistics Type: Transportation And Storage, Inventory Management, Distribution, Sourcing, Procurement

2) By Technology Used: Automated Systems, Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Blockchain Technology, Internet Of Things (IoT)

3) By Mode Of Transportation: Land Transportation, Air Transportation, Maritime Transportation, Intermodal Transportation

4) By Application: Military Operations, Training, Emergency Response

5) By End-User: Military, Government, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Transportation And Storage: Cold Chain Storage, Hazardous Materials Handling, High-Value Asset Transport, Secure Storage Facilities

2) By Inventory Management: Demand Forecasting, Spare Parts Management, Inventory Auditing, Stock Replenishment

3) By Distribution: Last-Mile Delivery, Regional Distribution Centers, Load Planning, Shipment Tracking

4) By Sourcing: Vendor Evaluation, Strategic Sourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Risk Assessment

5) By Procurement: Tactical Procurement, E-Procurement Platforms, Defense Acquisition Planning, Purchase Order Management

Defense Logistics Market Regional Insights

In the Defense Logistics Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the most sizable region in 2024. Also, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the quickest expansion rate during the forecast period. This comprehensive report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

