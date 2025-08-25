MONEY20/20 MIDDLE EAST BRINGS TOGETHER THE VOICES DRIVING FINTECH FORWARD

Global fintech regulators, visionary founders, and investment heavyweights to take the stage in Riyadh this September

RIYADH, DUBAI, SAUDI ARABIA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Money20/20 Middle East, the premier platform for the fintech and financial community, hosted by the Financial Sector Development Program, Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), Capital Market Authority, Insurance Authority and co-organised by Fintech Saudi and Tahaluf, today announced its high-impact speaker lineup, bringing together the most prominent voices shaping the future of finance, policy, and technology from across the globe.Taking place from 15–17 September 2025 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, Money20/20 Middle East will feature more than 350 cross-industry speakers, with more than 45,000+ in attendance, 450+ global and regional exhibiting brands, and 600+ investors from more than 40 countries. Anchored around the theme“Where Money Does Business,” the agenda tackles everything from AI in finance to evolving regulation, inclusive innovation, and strategic capital.The first confirmed speakers announced include Hon. Caroline D. Pham, Acting Chairman, U.S Commodity Futures Trading Commission, part of the Federal Government of the United States, the federal agency responsible for regulating derivatives markets, ensuring transparency, integrity, and financial stability in commodities and futures trading. Others include Mario Nobile, Director General, Agency for Digital Italy, part of the Government of Italy, who leads the country's digital transformation, driving innovation in public services, digital identity, cybersecurity, and data governance across the Italian government. There will also be Colin Payne, Head of Innovation, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the United Kingdom's financial regulatory authority, overseeing markets, protecting consumers, and enabling responsible innovation in financial services.Other confirmed speakers include Dr Mohammed Rahim, Group Chief Data Officer, Standard Chartered Bank, who leads the bank's data governance initiatives and AI strategy, focusing on delivering effective solutions that support business goals for high-net-worth clients and international transactions, while ensuring a robust data infrastructure. Lori Schwartz, Global Head of Treasury Services, J.P Morgan Payments, provides integrated treasury, payments, and liquidity solutions for corporations and financial institutions worldwide, enabling secure and scalable global transactions. Also confirmed to speak is Tom Zschach, Chief Innovation Officer at Swift, the global financial messaging network connecting more than 11,000 institutions, which is currently spearheading innovations in real-time payments, digital currencies, and interoperability.These global leaders will join more than 350 others across seven high-impact stages, exploring themes such as AI in finance, cross-border regulatory alignment, financial inclusion, and the future of money.Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President of Tahaluf, commented:“Hosting Money20/20 Middle East in Saudi Arabia is a powerful reflection of the Kingdom's role in shaping global fintech. We're proud to create a platform that brings together local pioneers and international leaders to reimagine the financial future, right here in the region.”Money20/20 Middle East will also feature Venturescape, an exclusive pre-event platform for early deal-making between VCs, family offices, and fintech founders. In addition, the MoneySurge20/20 Pitch Competition will offer a USD $400,000 equity-free funding for high-potential startups. The event will be powered by AI-driven matchmaking across investors, startups, and exhibitors, and will include curated content zones on sustainability, cybersecurity, RegTech, and embedded finance. A dedicated MoneyPot podcast booth will also be on site, capturing real-time insights and interviews with industry leaders throughout the event.Money20/20 Middle East is proudly supported by a strong network of sponsors and partners, including its founding partners Visa, Al Rajhi Bank, STC Bank, and Tamara, four financial powerhouses driving innovation across the region. More than 450 global and regional brands, such as Ant International, Mambu, Column, Tabby and Bupa Insurance, will exhibit and engage at this year's edition, showcasing their technologies and ideas shaping the future of financial services.For more information, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">money2020middleeast .-END-

