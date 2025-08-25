403
Australia Remains Committed to Two-State Solution
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese affirmed on Monday that Canberra remains a committed and "strong advocate" for a two-state resolution in the Middle East.
Speaking to a broadcaster, he emphasized that his government will "continue to use our voice in international forums" to champion a peaceful coexistence between "the State of Israel and the State of Palestine living side by side in peace and security."
These statements followed widespread demonstrations across Australia, where tens of thousands gathered to express solidarity with Palestinians.
Protesters demanded an end to Australia's military trade with Israel and raised concerns about the worsening famine in Gaza.
Albanese addressed misconceptions about Australia’s role in the region, clarifying, “Australia is, of course, not a major power in the Middle East."
He added, "Australia for example, does not provide arms to Israel." He noted that the country has repeatedly called for humanitarian aid access to Gaza, both through direct engagement with Israel and via international platforms.
The Prime Minister also reiterated Australia's consistent calls for "a ceasefire," the release of hostages, and the disarmament of Hamas. These stances, he said, have been voiced clearly in various diplomatic and global settings.
Earlier in August, Albanese disclosed that Australia would align with Canada, France, and Britain to officially support Palestinian statehood during the 80th United Nations General Assembly session in September.
He noted that this initiative has also been diplomatically discussed with nearby Pacific nations, including New Zealand.
In summary, Australia is maintaining its stance as a vocal proponent of peace and humanitarian efforts in the Middle East, while preparing to back Palestinian statehood through multilateral cooperation.
