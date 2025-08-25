Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Stocks Open Monday at Historic Highs

2025-08-25 04:23:30
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, surged to open Monday at a record level of 11,467.97 points, marking an increase of 0.84 percent or 95.64 points from the previous session’s close.

The index had already been on an upward trajectory, gaining 0.52 percent on Friday to finish at 11,372.33 points. That session saw a robust trading volume of 146 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to about 3.57 billion U.S. dollars.

As of 10:20 a.m. local time (0720 GMT), currency exchange rates remained steady with 40.9995 Turkish liras per U.S. dollar, 48.0660 against the euro, and 55.4480 versus the British pound.

Commodity prices also reflected current market trends, with gold trading at $3,367.70 per ounce and Brent crude oil priced at $67.20 per barrel, underscoring the broader economic context amid Türkiye’s stock market gains.

