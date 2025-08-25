403
US National Guard Equips Weapons in Washington
(MENAFN) In Washington, DC, members of the US National Guard have begun carrying firearms, marking a shift toward a more assertive military presence.
On Sunday, the force issued a warning that “detentions may occur leading to arrests,” signaling an escalation in operations.
This development was highlighted by The Washington Post, which emphasized the growing involvement of the military in President Donald Trump's federal initiative to assume control over law enforcement efforts in the capital.
A representative from Joint Task Force-DC stated that Guard personnel are now armed with standard military weapons, potentially including M4 carbine rifles and M17 pistols.
This deployment involves National Guard members from Washington, DC, and six additional states. Over the weekend, some Guardsmen were seen at Union Station with their sidearms clearly visible.
As outlined in the official statement, the troops are bound by strict engagement protocols that “allow use of force only as a last resort and solely in response to an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm.”
The National Guard clarified that its primary purpose is to bolster the ongoing cooperation with both local and federal authorities.
According to the task force, the Guard’s presence is aimed at “strengthening the mission to assist local and federal law enforcement in community in Washington, DC,” while reaffirming its commitment to ensuring public order and security.
This action follows US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s decision to permit armed deployment of National Guard units as part of Trump’s anti-crime plan.
In a show of broader support, over 1,900 additional National Guard members from states including West Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Louisiana, and Tennessee—all led by Republican governors—were activated. Troops from these states began arriving in the capital city last week.
