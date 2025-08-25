UAE Football: Al Nasr Move Into Second Place With Hard-Fought Win Khaleej Times

Al Nasr claimed a 1-0 win over Ajman at Al Maktoum Stadium on Sunday evening, wrapping up Matchweek 2 of the UAE Pro League.

The decisive moment came in the 71st minute when substitute Abdoulaye Toure rose highest to head home the winner, securing three valuable points for Al Nasr.

Recommended For You

The win lifted Al Nasr to six points and second place in the table, while Ajman remain without a point at the bottom.

The first half was largely even, with both sides creating half-chances but failing to threaten seriously.

In stoppage time, Ajman's Yuri Matias was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Cheikna Doumbia, leaving the visitors with ten men.

In the second half, Al Nasr increased the pressure. Cheickna Doumbia thought he had opened the scoring in the 62nd minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini missed two golden chances in quick succession, but Al Nasr's persistence paid off when Toure delivered the breakthrough.

The hosts held firm to seal their second consecutive win, leaving Ajman still searching for their first points of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Al Bataeh secured their first win of the season with a 2-1 comeback victory over Khorfakkan at Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium on Sunday.

The result gave Al Bataeh their first three points of the campaign, making up for their opening defeat to Al Ain, while Khorfakkan remain on three points from their opening-round victory over Al Jazira.

Title holders Shabab Al Ahli dropped their first points of the season after being held to a goalless draw by Al Wahda in an intense encounter at Al Nahyan Stadium.

Al Ain secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Dibba on Saturday, thanks to three headed goals, including a stoppage-time winner from El Houssien Rahmi.

The victory lifted Al Ain to six points at the top of the table, while Dibba remain pointless after two matches. (With inputs from UAE Pro League)