UAE Football: Al Nasr Move Into Second Place With Hard-Fought Win Khaleej Times
Al Nasr claimed a 1-0 win over Ajman at Al Maktoum Stadium on Sunday evening, wrapping up Matchweek 2 of the UAE Pro League.
The decisive moment came in the 71st minute when substitute Abdoulaye Toure rose highest to head home the winner, securing three valuable points for Al Nasr.Recommended For You
The win lifted Al Nasr to six points and second place in the table, while Ajman remain without a point at the bottom.
The first half was largely even, with both sides creating half-chances but failing to threaten seriously.
In stoppage time, Ajman's Yuri Matias was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Cheikna Doumbia, leaving the visitors with ten men.
In the second half, Al Nasr increased the pressure. Cheickna Doumbia thought he had opened the scoring in the 62nd minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.
Italian striker Manolo Gabbiadini missed two golden chances in quick succession, but Al Nasr's persistence paid off when Toure delivered the breakthrough.
The hosts held firm to seal their second consecutive win, leaving Ajman still searching for their first points of the campaign.
Meanwhile, Al Bataeh secured their first win of the season with a 2-1 comeback victory over Khorfakkan at Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium on Sunday.
The result gave Al Bataeh their first three points of the campaign, making up for their opening defeat to Al Ain, while Khorfakkan remain on three points from their opening-round victory over Al Jazira.
Title holders Shabab Al Ahli dropped their first points of the season after being held to a goalless draw by Al Wahda in an intense encounter at Al Nahyan Stadium.
Al Ain secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Dibba on Saturday, thanks to three headed goals, including a stoppage-time winner from El Houssien Rahmi.
The victory lifted Al Ain to six points at the top of the table, while Dibba remain pointless after two matches. (With inputs from UAE Pro League)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment