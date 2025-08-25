Pediatric Nutrition Market Focused Insights Report 2025-2030 Functional Food & Beverage Segment Leads With Over 85% Share
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|138
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$136.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$189.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities and Trends
- There is a burgeoning market opportunity in the development of tailored nutrition products for specific health benefits targeting children. Functional foods and dietary supplements are increasingly popular, with parents seeking convenience and comprehensive health solutions for their children. Technology integration in nutrition, such as personalized diet apps, continues to present substantial growth avenues.
Growth Enablers
- The rise in disposable incomes globally has enhanced spending on high-quality nutrition products for children. Increasing incidences of malnutrition and healthcare initiatives aimed at combating this issue are driving market growth. Government and private sector initiatives emphasizing the importance of pediatric nutrition positively impact the market.
Market Restraints
- Stringent regulatory landscapes across different regions create barriers to market entry and expansion. High costs associated with pediatric nutrition products can limit accessibility, particularly in developing regions. The threat of counterfeit products poses significant challenges in maintaining product integrity and consumer trust.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- By Product Type: The functional food & beverage segment accounted for the largest market share of over 85%. By Age Group: The age group of 9-18 years segment shows the highest growth, with a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. By Application: The non-digestive & gut health segment dominates and holds the largest pediatric nutrition market share. By Distribution Channel: The supermarkets & hypermarkets accounted for the largest market share in 2024. By Geography: In 2024, APAC accounted for a share of over 46% of the global pediatric nutrition market. Growth Factor: The global pediatric nutrition market is set to grow due to rising parental awareness of nutrition and urbanization and changing lifestyles.
Key Vendors
- Abbott Amway Danone FrieslandCampina Nestle Perrigo Reckitt Benckiser Group
Other Prominent Vendors
- Arla Foods Asahi Group Holdings Ausnutria Dairy Babynat Bayer AG Bobbie ByHeart Church & Dwight Dana Dairy Group dsm-firmenich Else Nutrition Earth's Best FASSKA Feihe Fresenius Kabi Glanbia GCMMF H&H Group Haleon Happy Family Organics Hero Group HiPP Holle baby food Kewpie Corporation MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY Nutribud Foods Otsuka Pharmaceutical Rainbow Light Sanofi Sprout Organics The Kraft Heinz Company Tirlan Unilever
SEGMENTATION & FORECAST
By Product Type
- Functional Food & Beverage Dietary Supplements
By Age Group
- Up to 1 Year 1-8 Years 9-18 Years
By Application
- Non-Digestive Health Digestive & Gut Health
By Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Pharmacies & Drugstores Online Channels Convenience Stores Others
By Geography
- APAC China Japan India Australia North America US Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Pediatric Nutrition Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment