Europe Energy Transition - Sectors And Companies Driving Development EU On Track For 58% Renewables By 2025, Yet Challenges Persist Toward 2030 Targets
Europe's energy transition is accelerating, with strong policy support driving record renewable growth, EV adoption, and emerging low-carbon hydrogen and CCUS activity. Despite momentum, the EU remains off track for 2030 climate goals due to slow progress in fossil phaseout, permitting delays, and investment barriers. This report delivers a clear overview of key technologies, policies, and market leaders shaping the region's clean energy landscape.
Europe's energy transition is advancing at pace, driven by ambitious policy targets, record renewable additions, and a strong investment pipeline. Yet, despite this momentum, the EU remains off track to meet its 2030 climate goals. By 2025, renewables will account for 58% of Europe's power mix, with wind and solar leading growth. However, Europe as a whole is expected to exceed 50% renewable generation only by 2030.
Energy storage is scaling fast, with capacity set to reach 85GW by 2030, while EV adoption continues to surge, backed by EU-wide targets for 100% zero-emission car sales by 2035. In transport, the EU's SAF mandates are kicking in, requiring 2% blending by 2025 and scaling up through 2050, helping decarbonize the aviation industry.
Europe remains a global leader in CCUS and low-carbon hydrogen project announcements. However, high costs, slow permitting, and ongoing policy uncertainty, especially around long-term price signals, pose barriers to final investment decisions. This report provides a comprehensive view of Europe's transition technologies, policies, and project pipelines, offering critical insights for stakeholders navigating one of the world's most active clean energy regions.
Key Highlights
- In 2025, renewable technologies accounted for 58% of Europe's total power capacity, with the share of renewable power generation projected to rise from 43% to 58% between 2025 and 2035. Nearly 100GW of thermal capacity is expected to be retired by 2035, but gas remains in the mix, with ~60GW of additions expected over the same period. While several countries are making strong progress, Europe as a whole is not expected to surpass 50% renewable generation until 2030. Europe's energy storage capacity is expected to grow significantly, reaching almost 85GW by 2030, up from 25GW in 2025. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are projected to make up 82% of EU light vehicle sales by 2035. SAFs are gaining traction, supported by mandates under the ReFuelEU Aviation, which requires SAFs to make up 70% of aviation fuel by 2050. Europe is emerging as one of the most active regions globally for CCUS, expected to reach a maximum capture capacity of 311mpta by 2030. Considering projects with start years up to 2030, Europe has the largest low-carbon hydrogen project pipeline globally, with 22mtpa of expected capacity by 2030, of which 37% is already in post-feasibility.
Reasons to Buy
- Assess the current regional emissions, thermal and renewable capacity, and generation share, and identify which countries are driving the energy transition in Europe. Identify market trends within the industry, including expected 2030 capacities for a range of technologies. Identify who the leading countries and regional players are in renewable energy capacity and energy transition technologies such as hydrogen and CCUS. Understand the legislative framework laid out by the region's governments and the European Commission aimed at accelerating the region's race to net-zero by 2050.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Sector grid and European leaders Power Outlook & Generation Global vs European CO2 emissions EU climate targets and policies Power capacity share outlook Power generation share outlook European countries' renewable generation share Thermal power: decommissioning and emissions Major players in renewable power Energy Storage
- European energy storage and transmission systems outlook Europe's largest upcoming energy storage projects and key policies Electric Vehicles European countries' EV targets Growth in BEV sales Growth in charging infrastructure
- Renewable refineries Renewable fuels outlook: RD Renewable fuels outlook: SAFs Renewable fuels outlook: Ethanol and FAME Biodiesel Europe's largest active and upcoming renewable refineries
- CCUS policies and funding European CCUS outlook European CCUS key facility industries Europe's largest active and upcoming carbon capture and storage projects Hydrogen Key hydrogen policies European hydrogen capacity by development stage European hydrogen capacity by type Intended use sectors for low-carbon hydrogen Europe's largest active and upcoming hydrogen projects by 2030
Company Coverage:
- Iberdrola SA BP Plc Innargi Energy ApS Mainstream Renewable Power TotalEnergies SE Lightsource BP Enel SpA Saudi Electricity Co Statkraft AS Rubis Power Orsted AS RWE AG SSE Plc Vattenfall AB International Energy BV Akuo Energy EDF SA Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Prodiel Proyectos de Instalaciones Electricas SA Vinci SA Belectric GmbH Eiffage SA China Energy Engineering Group Co Ltd CEZ AS Voltalia SA Goldbeck GmbH Trina Solar Co Ltd JinKoSolar Holding Co Ltd Canadian Solar Inc LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd First Solar Inc Risen Energy Co Ltd Gint Group Co Ltd Hanwha Solutions Corp Vestas Wind Systems AS Siemens Energy AG Nordex SE Jan De Nul Group DEME Group NV OKZ AB General Electric Co Senvion SA Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd Xlinks Statera Volkswagen (VW) Tesla BMW Neste Eni Moeve Bioelectrica de Garray Equinor ASA Air Products Air Liquide Yara International
