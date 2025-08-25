Tourism Potential Index 2025 Discover The World's Top 60 Tourist Destinations With Data-Driven Insights
The Tourism Potential Index is a quantitative measure of the appeal of tourism in a location. It is determined by considering several characteristics such as tourism activity, macroeconomics, infrastructure and development, attractiveness, and risk associated with a destination.
Scope
- The Tourism Potential Index uses analysis and numerous data sources to provide an aggregated view of the global tourism market. The report uses a robust methodology to give the reader a clear insight into the potential of 60 key tourist markets. Analysts have analyzed the data to draw out the key findings from the data index model.
Tourism Potential Index
- Pillar 1 - Tourism Activity Pillar 2 - Macroeconomics Pillar 3 - Risk Pillar 4 - Infrastructure and Development Pillar 5 - Attractiveness Pillar 6 - Sustainability
