Oil And Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook To 2030 Capital Expenditure And Pipeline Development
Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oil and gas transmission pipeline network is poised for substantial growth by 2030, driven by its critical role in efficiently transporting large volumes of oil and gas to meet escalating energy needs.
Furthermore, rising energy demand, especially in emerging economies, and ongoing efforts to enhance energy security and supply chain efficiency, coupled with technological advances are set to drive oil and gas pipeline network.
Report Scope
- Updated information on all active, suspended, planned, and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas trunk/transmission pipelines with start years up to 2030 Provides key details such as pipeline name, pipeline type, operator name, start year, terrain, status, length, diameter, and capacity for all active, suspended, planned and announced crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas pipelines up to 2030 New build pipeline length and capital expenditure by key countries and companies globally Regional new build capex outlook for planned and announced pipelines by key countries and companies
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on planned and announced major, trunk/transmission oil and gas pipelines globally Assess your competitor's planned and announced pipelines, proposed lengths, and capital expenditure Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global pipeline industry Keep abreast of key global planned and announced pipelines Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong planned and announced pipeline data Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about planned and announced pipelines in the world
Key Topics Covered:
Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Length and Capex Outlook to 2030
- Key Highlights Global Oil and Gas Transmission Pipelines Length by Region and Commodity Global Oil and Gas Transmission Pipeline Network - Regional Comparison Global Oil and Gas Transmission Pipeline Network - Comparison by Key Countries Global Planned and Announced Pipelines Length by Key Countries and Key Companies Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Region Global New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines by Key Countries and Key Companies Key Project Announcements Key Stalled and Cancelled Projects
Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Pipelines by Commodity
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Crude Oil Pipelines Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Natural Gas Pipelines Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Petroleum Product Pipelines Global Top 10 Planned and Announced NGL Pipelines
Global Top 10 Cross Country Pipelines by Commodity
- Global Top 10 Cross Country Crude Oil Pipelines Global Top 10 Cross Country Natural Gas Pipelines Global Top 10 Cross Country Petroleum Products Pipelines Global Top 10 Cross Country NGL Pipelines
Asia Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030
- Transmission Pipeline Length in Asia by Country and Commodity New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Asia by Key Countries and Key Companies
North America Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030
- Transmission Pipeline Length in North America by Country and Commodity New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in North America by Key Countries and Key Companies
Africa Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030
- Transmission Pipeline Length in Africa by Country and Commodity New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Africa by Key Countries and Key Companies
Middle East Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030
- Transmission Pipeline Length in the Middle East by Country and Commodity New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the Middle East by Key Countries and Key Companies
FSU Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030
- Transmission Pipeline Length in the FSU by Country and Commodity New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the FSU by Key Countries and Key Companies
Europe Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030
- Transmission Pipeline Length in Europe by Country and Commodity New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Europe by Key Countries and Key Companies
Oceania Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030
- Transmission Pipeline Length in Oceania by Country and Commodity New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Oceania by Key Countries and Key Companies
Caribbean Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030
- Transmission Pipeline Length in the Caribbean by Country and Commodity New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in the Caribbean by Key Countries and Key Companies
Central America Oil and Gas Pipelines Outlook to 2030
- Transmission Pipeline Length in Central America by Country and Commodity New Build Capex on Planned and Announced Pipelines in Africa by Key Countries and Key Companies
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment