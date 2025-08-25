Fire Extinguisher Bomb Market CAGR To Be At 7% From 2025 To 2029 $3.71 Billion Industry Revenue By 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Fire Extinguisher Bomb Market ?

The market for fire extinguisher bombs has experienced significant expansion in recent times. Predictions indicate that it will rise from $2.64 billion in 2024 to reach $2.83 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This historic growth trend is due to factors such as an increase in residential fire episodes, greater consciousness about fire safety measures, escalating demand for portable fire suppression systems, a surge in fitting processes in commercial structures, and increased utilization in vehicles and outlying areas.

Strong expansion is anticipated for the fire extinguisher bomb market in the forthcoming years, with growth projected at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%, reaching $3.71 billion by 2029. This growth during the forecast period is attributed to a heightened focus on smart fire safety measures, an increase in government regulations for adhering to fire safety, growth in construction and infrastructural projects, a surge of need in the industrial and oil and gas sectors, and a growing demand for automatic fire suppression systems. Major forecast period trends will include enhancements in sensor-based activation, progress in eco-friendly fire retardants, advancement in self-activating extinguishing devices, fusion with smart home safety systems, and the assimilation of the internet of things (IoT) within fire suppression products.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Fire Extinguisher Bomb Market?

There's an expected spike in the fire extinguisher bomb market, thanks to the heightened consciousness surrounding fire safety among homeowners. This involves the actions, tools, and safety measures taken by people and their families to prevent, identify, and respond to fires within their residential dwellings. This surge in awareness is due to a rise in residential fire incidents, as more and more families use high voltage electrical appliances and heating devices. The fire extinguisher bombs contribute to fire safety by providing fast response suppression abilities, ideal for emergency use in confined areas. They solidify home security by swiftly containing minor fires, cutting down potential damage and amplifying overall safety. The Gov agency, UK-based, reported in August 2023 that 93% of homes had a functioning fire alarm, a leap from 87% in 2022. Hence, the growing consciousness about fire safety among homeowners is a key drive in the expansion of the fire extinguisher bomb market. Heightened construction activities are also expected to turbocharge the fire extinguisher bomb market. This includes processes tied to the construction, repair, or modification of structures such as buildings, roads, and bridges. The surge in these activities is a result of urbanization, as a growing urban population generates more demand for residential, commercial, and infrastructure development. These activities foster the adoption of fire extinguisher bombs by bolstering the demand for advanced fire safety solutions at work sites. These devices help avert fire hazards in risky environments through quick, automated suppression, thereby enhancing safety among workers and on the site. The United States Census Bureau reported in April 2025 that construction expenditure reached $2,156,495 million in 2024, a surge from $2,023,662 million in 2023. Hence, increased construction activities are fostering the growth of the fire extinguisher bomb market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Fire Extinguisher Bomb Market?

. Johnson Controls

. Siemens Building Technologies Inc.

. NAFFCO

. Minimax Viking Group GmbH

. Halma plc

. Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

. Hochiki Corporation

. Fike Corporation

. Kidde-Fenwal Inc.

. Amerex Corporation

The fire extinguisher bomb market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Dry Chemical, Water, Foam, Carbon Dioxide, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Aluminum, Steel, Composite Materials, Plastic

3) By Capacity: Portable Extinguishers, Medium Capacity Extinguishers, High Capacity Extinguishers

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Households, Offices, Factories, Other End Users

1) By Dry Chemical: Monoammonium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Potassium Chloride, Urea-based Compounds

2) By Water: Pressurized Water, Water Mist, Water with Additives

3) By Foam: Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), Alcohol-Resistant AFFF (AR-AFFF), Protein Foam, Fluoroprotein Foam, High Expansion Foam

4) By Carbon Dioxide: Stored Pressure CO2, Cartridge Operated CO2

5) By Other Product Types: Clean Agent, Wet Chemical, Dry Powder, Hybrid Gas Systems

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Fire Extinguisher Bomb Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for fire extinguisher bombs. The region expected to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming year is Asia-Pacific. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

