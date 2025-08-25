403
Chinese Stocks Extend Gains on Monday
(MENAFN) Chinese equities rallied on Monday, with the Shanghai Composite Index climbing 1.51 percent to finish at 3,883.56 points. The Shenzhen Component Index outperformed, rising 2.26 percent to close at 12,441.07 points.
Trading activity intensified, with combined turnover for both indices reaching 3.14 trillion yuan (approximately 441.25 billion U.S. dollars), up from 2.55 trillion yuan recorded in the previous session.
Market sectors saw mixed results: shares linked to non-ferrous metals and brewing industries led the advance, while stocks in ceramics and motorbikes experienced significant declines.
The ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s Nasdaq-style growth enterprises board, surged 3 percent to end Monday at 2,762.99 points.
