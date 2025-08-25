Creatorweek 2025 To Launch In Macao, Merging Eastern And Western Cultures Through 5-Day Business, Content, And Community Celebration

MACAO, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and co-organizers, Branded, will host CreatorWeek Macao 2025 from October 24-28, 2025, focusing on the global creator economy, culture, entertainment, and community. The event aims to highlight Macao's vibrant creative economy and status as a hub for cultural exchange between East and West.

image_818622_27398811

Continue Reading

Amid the rapid rise of the global creator economy and Macao's window of opportunity, CreatorWeek Macao will unite leading Chinese and Western social media platforms, top global content creators, and celebrity guests in an annual celebration of creativity and culture. Macao, a city bridging Chinese and Western influences, is the only place in the world where major platforms such as Douyin, RedNote, and WeChat, alongside TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, are freely accessible. This unique openness makes Macao an ideal gateway between Chinese-speaking users and the global digital community. The event will gather senior representatives from these platforms to share insights and explore collaboration. As more international creators tap into the Chinese market, Macao's first world-class creator event will provide a global stage for cross-cultural exchange, content co-creation, and the advancement of the creative economy.

Supported by Macao's six integrated resort enterprises, MGM, Galaxy MacauTM Integrated Resort, Sands China Ltd., Wynn Resorts Macau, SJM Resorts, S.A., Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the event will bring together 250 international guests, including 180 key opinion leaders/creators, 50 speakers, and 20 bands. It will cover six key zones, facilitating open and inspiring exchanges through diverse approaches, including content creation, business dialogue, artistic performances, and community interaction. Invited guests include founding member of Black Eyed Peas, href="" target="_blank" d , highest-ranking YouTube shorts creator, Alan Chikin Chow , French beatbox crew, Berywam , Fitness Influencer, Chloe Ting , YouTube content creator, Nova's World , dancer & Youtuber, Nicole Laeno , among others.

Six zones will include a space for opening and closing events, and a dedicated business conference zone that brings together top global creators, digital entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore the emerging East-meets-West trends in content creation and share expert insights.. A Creator Fan Wellness zone will feature four vibrant events where star creators and instructors lead yoga, meditation, and fitness sessions, turning online engagement into real-world positive energy and meaningful connections. A fan meet-and-greet zone will offer unforgettable face-to-face experiences with favorite creators. The Creator Artist Showcase zone will present a dynamic lineup of international and local musicians, creating a cross-cultural music experience that transcends borders. The Creator Academy zone will feature leading creators and industry voices sharing creative insights.

To participate, please register free-of-charge at and follow @visitmacao on Instagram and Facebook , and the official account of MGTO in TikTok , YouTube , Douyin and RedNote to get real-time updates on the event.

About Macao

Macao is a vibrant city known for its rich cultural heritage, world-class entertainment, and diverse culinary scene. As a premier travel destination, Macao offers a unique blend of East and West, where ancient traditions meet modern attractions. Whether you're exploring its historic sites, enjoying its bustling nightlife, or savoring its renowned cuisine, Macao promises an unforgettable experience for every visitor.

Photo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED