Hamad Bin Khalifa University To Host Conference On AI Ethics

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) will be hosting a landmark conference in Doha on AI Ethics: The Convergence of Technology and Diverse Moral Traditions from September 28–29, 2025.

This milestone event is set to be an important convergence point for leading academics, policy makers, tech industry experts, ethicists, and others, to explore how AI is transforming societies and how globally diverse value systems should frame its responsible development and deployment. Socially-disruptive technologies are increasingly affecting our daily lives and, with technological innovation outpacing regulatory frameworks worldwide, meaningful international action is needed to ethically shape rules and guidelines to protect cultural and human norms.

The conference will highlight the need for cross-sector collaboration to ensure ethical AI development and standards across six thematic areas: healthcare; urban design; security; education; finance; and the future of the workplace.

The conference seeks to advance cohesive international standards that mitigate the risk of institutional exposure to possible liabilities and protect individuals and communities that may be adversely affected by these extremely rapid developments. The imperative to consider collective responsibility and foster cross-disciplinary partnerships has never been more apparent. The conference offers a frame to conscientiously and collaboratively shape solutions guided by the diverse values and needs of our global society.

VENUE: Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC), Doha, Qatar.

MISSION: To critically examine the ethical implications of AI and promote a cross-cultural, multidisciplinary dialogue that ensures AI advances aligned with global moral frameworks.

FEATURED SPEAKERS: Ibtihal Aboussad, formerly Microsoft; Amr Awadallah, Vectara; Daniel González-Bootello, Smart City Cluster; Mark Coeckelbergh, University of Vienna; Yali Cong, Peking University; Munther Dahleh, MIT; Corey Gray, Smart Cities Council; David Gunkel, Northern Illinois University; Jeroen van den Hoven, Delft Design for Values Institute; Nancy Jecker, University of Washington; David Leslie, The Alan Turing Institute; Yuan Luo, Northwestern University; Beth McGinty, Weill Cornell Medical College.

Media Access: Credentialed journalists will have access to keynote sessions, expert panels, and select one-on-one interview opportunities with featured speakers. A list of speakers and detailed agenda can be found here .

Disclaimer : Guest participation in the conference is evolving and may therefore be subject to updates.

Permalink