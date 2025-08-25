SBC Medical Appoints Dr. Ewen Chee As Lead Doctor For Asia Strategy To Accelerate Global Expansion

Singapore is internationally recognized as a trusted destination for aesthetic medicine, supported by its robust medical infrastructure and stringent regulatory environment. Leveraging its geographic advantages, the country attracts patients from neighboring Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, and has developed into a center of medical tourism, establishing itself as the“Aesthetic Medicine Hub of Asia.”

In this environment, Dr. Chee has accumulated more than 20 years of clinical experience and is regarded as a pioneer of aesthetic medicine in Singapore. In 1999, he founded The Chelsea Clinic, among the first to introduce IPL treatments domestically. He has served as an international trainer in various types of fillers, lasers, botulinum toxin, and thread lifts. In addition, he acted as Co-Chair of the Asia-Pacific Thread Lift Meeting (APEM), earning broad international recognition through education and speaking activities. Dr. Chee is also a certified physician of the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine (AAAM), with his expertise presented at numerous international congresses and workshops.

Looking ahead, SBC will leverage Dr. Chee's expertise and AHH's brand portfolio to establish a scalable platform for physician recruitment and training across Asia-Pacific. Anchored by its group purpose,“Contributing to the happiness of people worldwide through medical innovation,” the Group is building a foundation for sustainable growth and expanding its leadership position in the global aesthetic medicine industry.

About Aesthetic Healthcare Holdings Pte. Ltd.

AHH Major brands and number of clinics:



The Chelsea Clinics (2 locations)

Gangnam Laser Clinic (1 location)

SkinGo! (16 locations) Family clinics (2 locations)

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchisee clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchisee clinic customers, assistance with franchisee employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchisee clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchisee clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensing of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchisee clinic's customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchisee clinics.

