AUD/USD Forecast 25/08: Bounces After Powell Speech (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Aussie dollar has rallied quite nicely during the trading session on Friday as the speech from Jerome Powell has suggested that the Federal Reserve is at least considering cutting rates. That is a change of tune as it makes a certain amount of sense that the US dollar leaves the bullish phase and back into one that could be a bit of a problem.
