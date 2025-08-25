Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate Accuses Israel Of Systematic War Crimes Against Press

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) RAMALLAH / PNN /

The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate has accused Israel of committing“systematic war crimes” against Palestinian journalists, charging that Israeli authorities treat the press as a strategic threat to be eliminated in an attempt to silence witnesses and suppress the truth.

In a report released by the syndicate's Committee on Freedoms, the union said that between October 2023 and the end of July 2025, Israeli forces arrested 147 journalists, including about 20 women who were subjected to assaults and both physical and psychological abuse.

The syndicate also documented the killing of 240 journalists in Gaza since the start of the war, noting that several were killed along with their families in what it described as deliberate strikes on their homes.

The report said dozens of journalists remain in Israeli prisons under administrative detention without charge or trial. It accused Israel of carrying out systematic measures against the press, including beatings, denial of medical care, solitary confinement, and the confiscation of professional equipment.

According to the union, many journalists are effectively forcibly disappeared, held for months under harsh conditions that include torture, denial of family visits, and deliberate medical neglect.

“These policies reveal the repressive nature of the occupation,” the report said, adding that the widespread use of administrative detention against journalists constitutes a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

The syndicate condemned the killings, arrests and harassment of Palestinian journalists as war crimes and crimes against humanity that warrant Israel's prosecution before the International Criminal Court. It said such actions flagrantly breach the Geneva Conventions, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and UN Security Council Resolution 2222 on the protection of journalists.

The report argued that Israel's campaign forms part of a broader policy to conceal evidence of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank. It called for the immediate release of all detained journalists, an end to administrative detention, the establishment of an independent international commission of inquiry, sanctions against Israeli political and military leaders, and urgent international protection for journalists working in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Mohammed al-Lahham, head of the syndicate's Committee on Freedoms, said the continued silence of the international community amounts to complicity in Israel's crimes against the Palestinian press.

“Israel is not simply targeting individuals,” al-Lahham said.“It is criminalising Palestinian journalism as a whole, demonising reporters and branding them as 'inciters' in an attempt to convince the world that the camera is more dangerous than the gun - and that Palestinian journalism is a strategic threat to be eliminated, whether by arrest or assassination.”