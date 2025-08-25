Bitcoin Drags Crypto Down

The crypto market capitalisation fell to $3.91 trillion, down 2% in the past day and 3.5% from last week's peak, as Bitcoin came under pressure following Friday's surge. The dynamics on Sunday were noteworthy, when the sell-off of the first cryptocurrency coincided with Ethereum setting historic highs. Solana is also doing well, adding 11% in 7 days, stronger than Ethereum's 9% growth and against BTC's 3% decline and the near-zero dynamics of the total cryptocurrency market capitalisation.
