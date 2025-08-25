EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Corbion and BRAIN Biotech team to shape the future of innovation in nature-based ingredient technologies

Corbion and BRAIN Biotech team to shape the future of innovation in nature-based ingredient technologies ZWINGENBERG, Germany, August 25, 2025 – Corbion, the global sustainable ingredients company based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and BRAIN Biotech AG, headquartered in Zwingenberg, Germany, have reached agreement to collaborate in the development of novel biobased antimicrobial compounds and its derivatives. This collaboration will accelerate Corbion's efforts to deliver enabling preservation capabilities to food manufacturers that also resonate with consumers looking for food products based on natural ingredients. “At Corbion, advancing the state of the art in nature-based ingredient technologies, proving and expanding on their value and efficacy, is essential to preserving what matters,” said Domenico Vulcano , Vice President of Global Innovation at Corbion.“One of the ways we continue to strengthen our investment in innovation is through establishing partnerships with other experts like those at BRAIN Biotech. We believe this kind of collaboration will help us bring the next paradigm-changing breakthroughs to market sooner.” BRAIN Biotech AG brings to the collaboration expertise in specialty enzyme technology, microbial strain development, and bioprocess development. Additionally, it operates as a technology licensing company. Corbion brings advanced knowledge of food systems and biobased preservation technologies, intimate customer and industry-specific insights, and leading-edge piloting and scale-up capabilities. “We are very pleased to partner with Corbion in expanding what's possible with sustainable, bio-based solutions,” said Dr. Martin Langer , Managing Director & Executive Vice President at BRAIN Biotech AG.“We see a very strong affinity between our team at BRAIN and our collaborators at Corbion. Given our respective strengths, shared vision, and complementary areas of expertise, we expect this to be a fruitful collaboration that will deliver real impact for the world's food manufacturers.” +++ For more information, please contact: Press : Ashely Robertson, Director Global Marketing and Communications Corbion

... Background information Corbion Corbion is a sustainable ingredients company dedicated to preserving what matters, including food and food production, health, and the planet. We specialize in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, food preservation solutions, functional blends, and algae ingredients, using our deep application and product knowledge to propel nature's ingenuity through science. With more than a century of experience, we continue working side-by-side with our customers to make our cutting-edge technologies work for them. Leveraging our advanced capabilities in fermentation and preservation technology, we help customers differentiate their products in diverse markets ranging from food and animal nutrition to home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, electronics, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2024, Corbion generated annual sales of € 1,332.0 million with a workforce of 2,399 FTEs. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: BRAIN Biotech The BRAIN Biotech Group is a leader in researching, developing, and producing specialty enzymes, focusing on the food and life sciences industries. In addition, the group develops microbial production strains and scalable bioprocesses for the economic production of specialty enzymes and other proteins. BRAIN Biotech also offers customized biological solutions to the industry for more sustainable products and efficient processes. BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the BRAIN Biotech Group. The company ́s activities are divided into two business segments: BRAINBiocatalysts (development, production, and distribution of specialty enzymes, microorganisms, and ingredients) and BRAINBioIncubator (research-intensive development projects and pharmaceuticals). BRAIN Biotech operates its own fermentation facilities in the UK and has additional production sites in continental Europe and the US. BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (Ticker symbol: BNN; ISIN: DE0005203947 / WKN: 520394). In the 2023/24 fiscal year, the group generated revenue of €54.6 million with around 300 employees. For more information, visit: . Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance of and future developments at BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Biotech Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors. BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

