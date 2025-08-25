EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Baader Bank upgrades Baader Trading website with video content

25.08.2025 / 08:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Baader Bank upgrades Baader Trading website with video content The content of the Baader Trading website, which was launched a few weeks ago featuring stock prices, financial news and information relating to Baader Bank's trading offering, is now being expanded. In terms of the content offered on , going forward Baader Bank will place additional emphasis on video content formats. In addition to initial video content providing insights into Baader Bank's B2B2C partner offering, the Baader Trading website will now feature a segment called Closing Bell. This is designed to showcase Baader Bank's expertise as a market maker for interested viewers and will present a daily market summary. Visitors to the website will find the Closing Bell every day at around 20:00 CET. Presenters of Closing Bell will include sports journalist and "the voice of German Formula 1" Sascha Roos, who is a brand ambassador for Baader Trading, and Ines Hein, who acts as a moderator for Baader Bank. "The Baader Trading philosophy is based on Baader Bank's trading tradition, which has epitomised expertise in securities trading since 1983. With its pricing website, and with its ever-growing selection of video content in particular, Baader Trading offers private investors – from stock market novices to experienced traders – a first-hand source of up-to-date, expert information on all aspects of securities trading, financial investments and global market developments", says Oliver Riedel, Board of Directors member with responsibility for commercial divisions, illustrating the importance of Baader Trading's marketing activities. There are also plans to enhance the presentation of cryptocurrencies, with the objective of making financial knowledge more accessible to anyone with an interest in investing, those who are new to investing and experienced investors alike. The "Baader Trading Insights" section, which features the Closing Bell videos, also includes short interviews with influential figures from the financial market scene, listed companies and Baader Trading partners. Another core area of content is the "Der Markt unter der Lupe" (The market in the spotlight) column by capital market and stock market commentator Robert Halver, who as Head of Capital Market Analysis at Baader Bank is responsible for analysing global financial markets. The website offers the bank's B2B2C partners the opportunity to increase their visibility as well.



For further information and media inquiries: Marlene Constanze Hartz Senior Manager Group Communication T +49 89 5150 1044 ... Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Strasse 4 85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany -p Next dates: 06/09/2025 'Börsentag Düsseldorf' 20/09/2025 'Börsentag Zürich' 22-25/09/2025 Baader Investment Conference About Baader Bank AG: Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique set-up and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 650 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.

25.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Baader Bank AG Weihenstephaner Str. 4 85716 Unterschleissheim Germany Phone: +49 89 5150 1017 Fax: +49 89 5150 1111 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005088108 WKN: 508810 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2187710

End of News EQS News Service