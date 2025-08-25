EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Lenzing AG accelerates energy transition with expanded renewable energy portfolio

25.08.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing AG accelerates energy transition with expanded renewable energy portfolio

Photovoltaic expansion at Lenzing site enhances energy independence Diverse energy mix as a strategic foundation Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a leading provider of regenerated cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, is setting another milestone in the energy transition by expanding its photovoltaic capacities at its Lenzing site. Together with VERBUND, a new PV plant with a capacity of 1.3 megawatts peak (MWp) has been commissioned, increasing the total capacity of the PV plant park to 8.3 MWp. Lenzing is thereby investing in a stable and diversified energy supply and is also making an active contribution to the energy transition. VERBUND is accompanying Lenzing on its path to energy independence and, as a reliable partner, is providing significant support for the expansion of renewable energies. In recent years, Lenzing has continuously invested in the expansion of renewable electricity and energy sources. In addition to its PV plant park, the company operates numerous other sustainable energy projects, including three small hydropower plants with a total output of 2.3 MW. In addition, several supply contracts have been concluded in recent years, for example with WLK energy for the purchase of around 13 MW of wind energy, and with green electricity producers Enery and Energie Steiermark to finance a photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 5.5 MWp in the district of Deutschlandsberg. “To ensure our long-term competitiveness, we are focusing on a sustainable energy mix of biomass, photovoltaics, wind energy, and hydropower. Investments in renewable energies and production that is as energy autonomous as possible are central components of our strategy. Political support – for example, through electricity price subsidies – is equally essential in order to achieve our ambitious sustainability and climate goals,” explains Christian Skilich, member of the Lenzing Group Executive Management. Martin Wagner, Managing Director of VERBUND Energy4Business, emphasizes the importance of this strategic cooperation:“The partnership with Lenzing is an important step for us toward a sustainable energy future. Together, we are not only shaping energy independence of companies, but also actively contributing to the energy transition. The new photovoltaic system is further proof that we are driving forward the transformation of the energy market through cooperation. VERBUND remains a reliable partner in supporting companies such as Lenzing on their path to a more sustainable future.” Lenzing is thus also steadily moving closer to its net-zero target. Lenzing updated its climate targets for 2024 to align its commitment to climate protection with the goals of the Paris Agreement to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), the leading authority on climate-related target setting, reviewed and confirmed the target increase. Lenzing is the only producer of regenerated cellulose fibers with a scientifically confirmed net-zero target. Photo download: -p PIN: ImhokG8w183B Your contact for

Public Relations:



Dominic Köfner

Vice President Corporate Communications, Public Affairs & Investor Relations

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 7672 701 2743

E-mail ...

Web



About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty and premium fibers based on regenerated cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable, and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.



The Lenzing Group's business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.



Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2024

Revenue: EUR 2.66 bn

Nominal capacity (fibers): 1,110,000 tonnes

Employees (full-time equivalents): 7,816



TENCELTM, LENZINGTM ECOVEROTM, VEOCELTM, LENZINGTM, and REFIBRATM are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

25.08.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

Language: English Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria Phone: +43 7672-701-0 Fax: +43 7672-96301 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000644505 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 2187700

End of News EQS News Service