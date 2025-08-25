Bigo Live Brings Global Creator Community Together At Turkey Mid-Year Gala



EQS Newswire / 25/08/2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - Bigo Live, a leading global social live-streaming platform, proudly presents its most anticipated Turkey Mid-Year Gala 2025, taking place on August 26 at the iconic Çırağan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul. Themed "Live Beyond the Screen," the Gala celebrates the role of livestreaming in bridging cultures, empowering creators, and building meaningful connections both online and offline.







As a key milestone in Bigo Live's expansion across Turkey and the wider region, the event brings together over 200 top creators and business partners from across more than 15 countries and regions across Europe and Asia to honor creativity and connection. The evening will pay tribute to some of the most influential and inspiring voices on the platform through cornerstone awards, including Mid-Year GALA Family Winners, Mid-Year GALA Influencer Winners, Mid-Year GALA Agency Winners, Mid-Year GALA Creator Winners, and others. Winners will receive a specially designed trophy along with limited-edition Bigo Live merchandise and gifts in recognition of their outstanding contributions.

The Gala will also spotlight the creative diversity of Bigo Live's global community through a vibrant mix of music, dance, and performance art. Highlights include a violin solo by Turkish artist nahidemusic, to an original vocal piece by Italian creator _kimura. Dynamic group dance performance from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) performers PERFECT (Bigo ID: 737040403), DIVA (Bigo ID: 7788ok), and MILA (Bigo ID: Miillamur) will bring high-energy flair to the stage, while Turkish creator BayZarif and assistant BERSSUU will offer a unique ventriloquism act blending humor and storytelling. German vocalist Nissim will add depth with a soulful performance. Traditional and contemporary Turkish dance pieces will complement the lineup, adding strong local character to this global showcase.

"The Turkey Mid-Year Gala is more than a celebration of achievement, it's a reflection of our commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and inspiring creator community," said a Bigo Live spokesperson. "This Gala celebrates how real connections-across cultures and borders-can begin and grow through a screen."

The Gala will also be livestreamed on Bigo Live's official channel via the Bigo Live app , inviting a global audience to tune in and take part through real-time chat, virtual gifting, and prize opportunities. Follow Bigo Live on Instagram for updates, and join us in celebrating the transformative power of livestreaming.

Hashtag: #Bigo The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: Bigo Live

25/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

