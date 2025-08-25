EQS-News: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

MS Industrie AG publishes Half-Year Figures 2025

MS Industrie AG publishes its unaudited half-year figures for the financial year 2025. When comparing the figures with those for the first half of 2024, it must be taken into account that the majority sale of the Ultrasonic business segment was not completed until the beginning of the third quarter of 2024. For this reason, the half-year figures have been adjusted for non fully consolidated operations. Consolidated revenue from continuing operations declined slightly from EUR 78.4 million (first half of 2024) to EUR 75.2 million; this includes revenues of EUR 36.2 million in the first quarter and EUR 39.0 million in the second quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 4.2 million (first half of 2024: EUR 5.2 million).



In mid-August, the former MS PowerTec real estate property in Zittau was sold. The purchase price roughly corresponds to the book value of the property, including operating equipment and a PV-system. The inflow of liquidity in the low single-digit million range further reduced financial liabilities.



Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG: "We are sticking to our forecast of EUR 150 million in consolidated sales for 2025. Unfortunately, geopolitical market risks still exist. Our half-year figures include one-time costs of EUR 0.7 million for the start-up of our new plant in Charlotte, North Carolina. The plant in the US is part of the future of MS Industrie AG. In the US, the rules on CO2 limits for cars are planned to be lifted. This also means that the ban on combustion engines is off the table. This represents a complete change of course and means more predictability for MS XTEC's American customers and corresponding opportunities for us."



The half-year report 2025 and the latest corporate news are available at .





Background:



MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“ MS XTEC ”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 170 million in the transition year 2024 and expects a sales volume of over EUR 150 million from 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).



Further Information:



Press Contact :

BeckerBeratungsGesellschaft (BBG)

Neustr. 23

55296 Gau-Bischofsheim / Mainz

Klaus-Karl Becker

+49 (0) 172 61 41 955

...



Disclaimer:



The publisher of this document is MS Industrie AG based in Munich. Although the information in this document comes from sources that MS Industrie AG considers reliable, no guarantee can be given for the correctness of the information in this document. This document does not constitute a prospectus and is also not suitable as a basis for evaluating the securities presented in the document. Estimates and opinions contained in this document represent the assessment of MS Industrie AG at the time the document was created and are subject to change at any time without prior notice. MS Industrie AG and/or its affiliated companies may from time to time hold positions in the securities referred to in this document or in options, futures and other derivatives based thereon, may provide other services (including those as advisors) to each company named in this document, provide or have provided and may (to the extent permitted by law) have used the information contained herein or the research on which it is based prior to its publication. Any kind of advisory relationship between MS Industrie AG and the recipient of this document is not established by the provision of this document. Each recipient must conduct its own research and take precautions to check the profitability and reasonableness of an investment decision, taking into account its personal and economic interests. MS Industrie AG is not liable for the consequences of trusting in opinions or statements in this document, nor for the incompleteness of the same. Any citizen of the United States of America who receives this document and wishes to transact in securities referred to herein is required to do so through a US-licensed broker.



